SECP responds to allegations of inadequate data protection

BySeptember 12, 2020Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has taken note of the baseless and unwarranted allegations that information displayed on its website is alterable.SECP has declared that, by no means, is its website a repository of institutional information. Rather, the website is merely a quick go-through for the stakeholders to be facilitated. It has highlighted that the website itself contains a disclaimer in this regard which clearly states that “This information is being provided for quick reference and facilitation, however, it is not conclusive and is subject to further verification from the record of the company maintained at the relevant Company Registration Office (CRO)”.The SECP’s official company record is fully secured and the only legal way to access the authentic information/data is to apply to its CROs, following a prescribed procedure, for Certified True Copies (CTC).SECP further claimed that it remains committed to providing public facilitation through easy access to information and in this respect, is proactively and continuously working to add new features and remove any technological glitches from its website.SECP mentioned that it greatly respects and values its ongoing relationship with the media which almost invariably reports on SECP’s activities in a measured, responsible and helpful way. It bolstered its position by saying that SECP, being a responsible public-sector regulator, operates in a transparent manner, always provides information/clarifications and responds to legitimate queries, in accordance with the procedures and policy of the commission. However, it avoids responding to random and slanted queries verbally put to it and prompted by mischievous elements or motives.It finally concluded by mentioning that “as a responsible and progressive regulator, SECP rejects frivolous and smear campaigns of this nature and malicious attempts to hurt its reputation and deceive the citizens of Pakistan. SECP affirms that its data remains completely protected and secured.”------------------------------This is a response to the second article published by that fake website, saying SECP is removing all information about Bajwa Co.