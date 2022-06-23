SECOND TYPE 054 A/P FRIGATE PNS TAIMUR COMMISSIONED AT CHINA| June 2022 .

waz said: I like RAN don't be too hard on them, I guess the cheerleaders appeal to generation Z who generally don't have an interest in military affairs?

Yes the PN does have future plans for a larger ship and will be looking towards the Turkish TF-2000-class destroyer which is an actual destroyer. The ground has been laid with the Milgem being built, followed by the Jinnah frigate and this would be the logical next step, as manufacturing knowhow and commonality will be there with earlier ships. Click to expand...

Well, they sure did make an impact on those top brass there......Not sure about the young blood sailor.....Anyway, I think PN needs to invest in 7-8000 ton ship, 3-4000 tons (if they are the same spec with Type 54A) is too small and most likely taken up berthing space. While I think it is good to have in the interim, you want a ship that can do both AS/AA role and possibly Anti-Surface role, it does not need to be super advance but you can have less ship but more capability, that translate to survivability.On the other hand, were Pakistani involvement with Milgem only for 4 Corvette? Or is there are new development that PN are interested in TF-2000 project? TF-2000 would be ideal, but given Turkey have enough economic might to actually build it.