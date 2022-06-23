What's new

SECOND TYPE 054 A/P FRIGATE PNS TAIMUR COMMISSIONED AT CHINA| June 2022 .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539942127387480065



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539942131543982082


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539962468276924416


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539955295711121410




Pakistan Navy Ship TAIMUR has been commissioned at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China. Head of Pakistan Navy Mission at China Commodore Rashid Mehmood Sheikh graced the occasion as Chief Guest. #PNSTAIMUR is the second ship of four Type 054 A/P Frigates constructed for Pakistan Navy. The first 054 A/P #Frigate PNS TUGHRIL has joined PN Fleet in January 2022, while another two frigates of same class are presently under construction at China. PNS TAIMUR is a technologically advanced and highly capable sea asset having hi-tech weapons & sensors, latest combat management and electronic warfare system to fight under multi-threat environment. These ships will provide sustainable boost to the combat capability of Pakistan Navy and enable to meet emerging challenges in the domain of maritime security and regional peace. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest underlined that induction of state-of-the-art Type 054 A/P Frigates will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy capabilities in strengthening defence of sea frontiers. He also praised the concerted efforts made by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC), China Ship Development & Design Centre (CSDDC), HZ Shipyard and PLA (Navy) for the landmark achievement by timely delivery of the well-equipped and potent Frigate. Later, Deputy Director General Military Product Dept China in his address highlighted that Pakistan and China are cognizant of changing geopolitical environment and taking effective measures to deal with the added responsibilities and evolving challenges together. He underscored that friendship between the two countries is a pillar of peace and stability in the region. The ceremony was attended by high level dignitaries from BOMETEC, OIMC, SASTIND, PLA (N) and CSSC besides Chairmen of CSTC & HZ Shipyard along with prominent figures of Pakistan community in China.



 
PN should start naming its ships after national heroes as well along with Islamic ones. How about naming one Porus, Jasrath, Khushal khan, Saadullah, Adina beg, Siraj-ud-duala, Shabaz khan, Sarang kham or such other heroes.
 
Pakistan Navy Ship TAIMUR has been commissioned at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China. Head of Pakistan Navy Mission at China Commodore Rashid Mehmood Sheikh graced the occasion as Chief Guest. #PNSTAIMUR is the second ship of four Type 054 A/P Frigates constructed for Pakistan Navy. The first 054 A/P #Frigate PNS TUGHRIL has joined PN Fleet in January 2022, while another two frigates of same class are presently under construction at China. PNS TAIMUR is a technologically advanced and highly capable sea asset having hi-tech weapons & sensors, latest combat management and electronic warfare system to fight under multi-threat environment. These ships will provide sustainable boost to the combat capability of Pakistan Navy and enable to meet emerging challenges in the domain of maritime security and regional peace. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest underlined that induction of state-of-the-art Type 054 A/P Frigates will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy capabilities in strengthening defence of sea frontiers. He also praised the concerted efforts made by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC), China Ship Development & Design Centre (CSDDC), HZ Shipyard and PLA (Navy) for the landmark achievement by timely delivery of the well-equipped and potent Frigate. Later, Deputy Director General Military Product Dept China in his address highlighted that Pakistan and China are cognizant of changing geopolitical environment and taking effective measures to deal with the added responsibilities and evolving challenges together. He underscored that friendship between the two countries is a pillar of peace and stability in the region. The ceremony was attended by high level dignitaries from BOMETEC, OIMC, SASTIND, PLA (N) and CSSC besides Chairmen of CSTC & HZ Shipyard along with prominent figures of Pakistan community in China.



Beautiful ship with immense capabilities. The navy is growing strong.
 
PN should start naming its ships after national heroes as well along with Islamic ones. How about naming one Porus, Jasrath, Khushal khan, Saadullah, Adina beg, Siraj-ud-duala, Shabaz khan, Sarang kham or such other heroes.
if this is indeed named after Amir taimur. Then probably a bad idea considering he basically destroyed muslim forces to get what he wanted and pummeled through everything. wrecked ottomans, persians, Hind etc.
 
Hope you guys didn't hire a bunch of girl and twerk it out when you commission this ship

www.theguardian.com

Twerking for a new Australian navy ship: the dancers who launched a thousand memes

The Australian defence force’s latest scandal involves a twerk dance in hotpants in front of the HMAS Supply – and an upset Liberal MP
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

On the other note, this is a nice ship.
Lol thankfully not. I’m sure the twerk raises the T levels of the sailors making them more fighting ready.
At least that’s the only excuse I can have for such a spectacle.
 
Lol thankfully not. I’m sure the twerk raises the T levels of the sailors making them more fighting ready.
At least that’s the only excuse I can have for such a spectacle.
Or that the RAN folks are just dumb......

Apparently, they had hired those dancer before, I mean that's not their first gig hired by the Navy...........

Anyway, this is going to improve Anti-Air capability for PN for sure, but I wonder if PN have any acquisition program like the Australian that purchase larger Frigate that fill the role between Frigate and Destroyer? Or do PN think that would be a waste of money?? Because a more multi-purpose platform should be sought imo to expand PN force multiplying ability......
 
Or that the RAN folks are just dumb......

Apparently, they had hired those dancer before, I mean that's not their first gig hired by the Navy...........

Anyway, this is going to improve Anti-Air capability for PN for sure, but I wonder if PN have any acquisition program like the Australian that purchase larger Frigate that fill the role between Frigate and Destroyer? Or do PN think that would be a waste of money?? Because a more multi-purpose platform should be sought imo to expand PN force multiplying ability......
I like RAN don't be too hard on them, I guess the cheerleaders appeal to generation Z who generally don't have an interest in military affairs?
Yes the PN does have future plans for a larger ship and will be looking towards the Turkish TF-2000-class destroyer which is an actual destroyer. The ground has been laid with the Milgem being built, followed by the Jinnah frigate and this would be the logical next step, as manufacturing knowhow and commonality will be there with earlier ships.
 
Type54.png



As news reported by Pakistan's Daily Khabrain
Editor must have been busy with something he could not find a correct image of the Ship
 
I like RAN don't be too hard on them, I guess the cheerleaders appeal to generation Z who generally don't have an interest in military affairs?
Yes the PN does have future plans for a larger ship and will be looking towards the Turkish TF-2000-class destroyer which is an actual destroyer. The ground has been laid with the Milgem being built, followed by the Jinnah frigate and this would be the logical next step, as manufacturing knowhow and commonality will be there with earlier ships.
Well, they sure did make an impact on those top brass there......Not sure about the young blood sailor.....

Anyway, I think PN needs to invest in 7-8000 ton ship, 3-4000 tons (if they are the same spec with Type 54A) is too small and most likely taken up berthing space. While I think it is good to have in the interim, you want a ship that can do both AS/AA role and possibly Anti-Surface role, it does not need to be super advance but you can have less ship but more capability, that translate to survivability.

On the other hand, were Pakistani involvement with Milgem only for 4 Corvette? Or is there are new development that PN are interested in TF-2000 project? TF-2000 would be ideal, but given Turkey have enough economic might to actually build it.
 
Well, they sure did make an impact on those top brass there......Not sure about the young blood sailor.....

Anyway, I think PN needs to invest in 7-8000 ton ship, 3-4000 tons (if they are the same spec with Type 54A) is too small and most likely taken up berthing space. While I think it is good to have in the interim, you want a ship that can do both AS/AA role and possibly Anti-Surface role, it does not need to be super advance but you can have less ship but more capability, that translate to survivability.

On the other hand, were Pakistani involvement with Milgem only for 4 Corvette? Or is there are new development that PN are interested in TF-2000 project? TF-2000 would be ideal, but given Turkey have enough economic might to actually build it.
I agree with you wholeheartedly. Yes the Milgem is four ships, which will then see the follow Jinnah class a similar ship but bigger. The TF-2000 would be the next step.
 
I like RAN don't be too hard on them, I guess the cheerleaders appeal to generation Z who generally don't have an interest in military affairs?
Yes the PN does have future plans for a larger ship and will be looking towards the Turkish TF-2000-class destroyer which is an actual destroyer. The ground has been laid with the Milgem being built, followed by the Jinnah frigate and this would be the logical next step, as manufacturing knowhow and commonality will be there with earlier ships.
Why not Type 052D bro?
 

