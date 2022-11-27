Second stealth-guided missile destroyer under Project 15B delivered to Indian Navy

Highlights​

Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (BEL, Bangalore)

BrahMos Surface-to-Surface Missiles (BrahMos Aerospace, New Delhi)

Indigenous Torpedo Tube Launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai)

Anti-Submarine Indigenous Rocket Launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai)

76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (BHEL, Haridwar)

Second stealth-guided missile destroyer delivered to Indian Navy The second stealth guided missile destroyer under Project 15B was delivered to the Indian Navy on Thursday.

The second ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), was delivered to the Indian Navy on Thursday (Nov 24). The contract for four ships of Project 15B was signed on January 28, 2011.This Project is a follow-on of the Kolkata class (Project 15A) destroyers commissioned in the last decade and the lead ship of the Project - INS Visakhapatnam has already been commissioned into the Indian Navy on Nov 21, 2021.Designed by the Warship Design Bureau, the Indian Navy’s in-house organization, and built by M/s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai, the four ships of the project are christened after major cities from all four corners of the country, viz. Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal and Surat.The keel of Mormugao was laid in June 2015 and the ship was launched on Sep 17, 2016. The design has largely maintained the hull form, propulsion machinery, a lot of platform equipment and major weapons & sensors as the Kolkata class to benefit from series production.The ship is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide, displaces 7400 tonnes when fully loaded and has a maximum speed of 30 knots. Apart from myriad indigenous equipment in the ‘Float’ and ‘Move’ categories, the destroyer is also installed with under-mentioned major indigenous weapons. The overall indigenous content of the project is approximately 75%.â€ƒThe ship sailed out for her maiden sea sortie on Dec 19, 2021 to coincide with the Goa Liberation Day and the ship has now been delivered. The delivery of Mormugao is an affirmation of the impetus being given by the Government of India and the Indian Navy towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as part of the celebration of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.The early induction of the destroyer, almost three months prior to the contractual date, despite the COVID challenges, is a tribute to the collaborative efforts of large number of stake holders and would enhance the maritime prowess of the country in the Indian Ocean Region.