Second 'outbreak' hits USS Roosevelt as five sailors test positive for the coronavirus and are removed from the aircraft carrier

Sailor started experiencing coronavirus symptoms and was removed from ship

Four other sailors in close proximity to the infected sailor were also removed

Those four crew members also ended up testing positive for the coronavirus

Additional 18 sailors were whisked off ship due to close proximity with infected

First outbreak on USS Roosevelt occurred in March when about 1,100 sailors were sickened and one sailor died from the virus

That outbreak led to the firing of Capt Brett Crozier who was relieved from his duties on April 2 for sounding the alarm about the outbreak onboard the ship

A second outbreak has reportedly hit the USS Theodore Roosevelt after at least five sailors test positive for the coronavirus

One infected sailor had tested negative before reboarding the aircraft carrier, which is docked in Guam. The sailor reportedly started experiencing symptoms of the virus and was removed

from the ship immediately. Four other crew members (file images) were also taken off the ship