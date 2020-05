Second Only to US, China Is Closing Scientific Research Gap, Nature Index Shows

Over the past five years, China’s output has surged 63.5 percent while that of the US has fallen 10 percent

China also dominated the list of Top Rising Institutions, swiping the top 44 places.

Zhejiang University outstripped heavyweights such as Oxford University and Peking University to rank first in the field of top rising institutions in the life sciences, with its output up one and a half times since 2015.