NITI Aayog 15-July, 2015 14:28 IST Second Meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today chaired the Second Meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog in New Delhi. The Council held consultations on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act. In his opening remarks at the meeting, the Prime Minister said the Centre and States must move together to end poverty. He said the political deadlock over land acquisition is seriously impacting rural development, including the creation of schools, hospitals, roads and irrigation projects. He reiterated that as far as paying enhanced compensation is concerned, there are no differences in the stands of the Centre and States. The Prime Minister reiterated the vision of his Government, that state units should be the focus of all development efforts, as part of "Team India." He recalled that Chief Ministers had always felt that development policies at the Centre should be framed in consultation with the States. The Prime Minister said that the last one year had been a good beginning, with States being taken on board in the planning process, and State Chief Ministers taking the lead in sub-groups of the NITI Aayog. The Prime Minister said that after formation of his Government, several States had raised concerns with regard to the implementation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. He said many States had felt that development work was suffering due to the provisions of the 2013 Act; and some Chief Ministers had requested for changes in the Act, and sent letters to this effect. The Prime Minister said that the Ordinance was brought about in response to these development concerns of the States, and also to ensure that farmers continue to receive their legitimate due. The Prime Minister appealed to everyone that political considerations should not come in the way of a solution that would facilitate development of the rural areas, and greater prosperity for the farmers. He said the matter is now before the Parliamentary Standing Committee, and therefore, ahead of the upcoming Parliament session, it was appropriate that the suggestions of States be listened to, once again. In conclusion, the Prime Minister thanked the Chief Ministers for their participation, and said their suggestions would be welcomed. *** The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the informal interaction with the CMs, ahead of the 2nd meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi on July 15, 2015.