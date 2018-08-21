/ Register

Second Meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog

    NITI Aayog
    15-July, 2015 14:28 IST
    Second Meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog

    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today chaired the Second Meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog in New Delhi. The Council held consultations on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.

    In his opening remarks at the meeting, the Prime Minister said the Centre and States must move together to end poverty. He said the political deadlock over land acquisition is seriously impacting rural development, including the creation of schools, hospitals, roads and irrigation projects. He reiterated that as far as paying enhanced compensation is concerned, there are no differences in the stands of the Centre and States.

    The Prime Minister reiterated the vision of his Government, that state units should be the focus of all development efforts, as part of "Team India." He recalled that Chief Ministers had always felt that development policies at the Centre should be framed in consultation with the States.

    The Prime Minister said that the last one year had been a good beginning, with States being taken on board in the planning process, and State Chief Ministers taking the lead in sub-groups of the NITI Aayog.

    The Prime Minister said that after formation of his Government, several States had raised concerns with regard to the implementation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. He said many States had felt that development work was suffering due to the provisions of the 2013 Act; and some Chief Ministers had requested for changes in the Act, and sent letters to this effect.

    The Prime Minister said that the Ordinance was brought about in response to these development concerns of the States, and also to ensure that farmers continue to receive their legitimate due.

    The Prime Minister appealed to everyone that political considerations should not come in the way of a solution that would facilitate development of the rural areas, and greater prosperity for the farmers. He said the matter is now before the Parliamentary Standing Committee, and therefore, ahead of the upcoming Parliament session, it was appropriate that the suggestions of States be listened to, once again.

    In conclusion, the Prime Minister thanked the Chief Ministers for their participation, and said their suggestions would be welcomed.

    ***

    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the informal interaction with the CMs, ahead of the 2nd meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi on July 15, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the informal interaction with the CMs, ahead of the 2nd meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi on July 15, 2015.
    [​IMG]
     
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi chairing the 2nd meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi on July 15, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Some states keen to bring own land acquisition laws: Jaitley - The Hindu

    With the government’s pet land acquisition bill stuck for consensus, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said some states are keen to bring their own legislations to make it easier to acquire land as they cannot indefinitely wait for a consensus on the central legislation.

    At the meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, which saw Chief Ministers of nine Congress-ruled states as well as those of non-BJP states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha abstaining, “an overwhelming section” of states said they cannot “indefinitely wait for consensus” on amendment to the land acquisition bill, he said.

    BJP-led NDA government at the Centre wants to amend the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013 to make it easier for certain sectors including industrial corridors, to acquire farm land but has faced strong political opposition, stalling the amendment in Parliament.

    “An important suggestion that came was that Centre should endeavour to create a consensus but states cannot indefinitely wait for that consensus.

    “If Centre fails to approve this (bill) with consensus, then it should be left to the states. Those states which want to develop fast...can suggest their own state legislations and Centre (would) approve that state legislation. An overwhelming section gave this kind of suggestion,” he said.

    Mr. Jaitley neither named the states that wanted their own legislations nor give a break-up of BJP and non-BJP ruled states demanding such a move.

    The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was attended by 16 chief ministers.

    “Those who could not come because of pre-occupation, many of them spoke to the Prime Minister which is understandable.

    Those who chose to boycott must introspect whether not attending the NITI Aayog meeting is in consonance with the spirit of cooperative federalism. You can always come and express an alternative opinion,” Mr. Jaitley said.
     
    NITI Aayog
    01-September, 2017 17:29 IST
    Rajiv Kumar takes over as the New Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog;

    Says, focus will be on carrying forward the spirit of Team India

    Dr. Rajiv Kumar has taken charge as the new Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog today. A renowned economist, he replaces Shri Arvind Panagariya as the head of the premier think tank of the country. Addressing a press conference in the capital after assuming office, he said the priority would be to carry forward the spirit of Team India for a better future, keeping in mind the aspirations of millions across the country.

    The new Vice Chairman said there would be more emphasis on improving Government capacity at the state level to ensure the values of co-operative and competitive federalism. He underlined the need to bring in out of the box thinking and ideas to bring about transformational changes in the country to fulfil the Prime Minister's dreams of a Shreshtha Bharat.

    Dr. Kumar said policy making should not be elitist, rather it should be rooted in ground realities. He added that participative governance involving various sections of society can ensure that development becomes a mass movement. He said that in the Indian context, cross cutting issues are very important be it agriculture, environment, water, finances, investment and so on. NITI Aayog is well placed to play the role of a platform that cuts across these issues. The thematic focus will be on generating employment, enhancing investment, improving ease of doing business, transforming agriculture, and reforming education and health.

    The new Vice Chairman highlighted the need to tap into the potential of the social capital of the country to have an Indian Model of Development. The focus would be on generating employment to meet the rising aspirations of the people and for India to earn the demographic dividend. There is also the need to capitalize on our intellectual capacity.

    The Vice Chairman intends to visit all states over the next three months and to begin with he would visit NE states. He said it would be a good idea to have sub groups of states such as Himalayan or NE/ Gangetic / Blue economy states and they should have state specific blue prints of their own. That would be more effective in reducing regional inequalities. NITI would play the role of a consultant as well as a catalyst to help States achieve their goals.

    Terming his new assignment as a dream job for an Economist, Dr Kumar thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity given to him to serve the country. He lauded the contributions of his predecessor, Dr. Arvind Panagariya for nurturing the NITI Aayog and leaving behind a rich legacy. Members of NITI Aayog, Shri Ramesh Chand, Shri VKSaraswat, Dr.VKPaul and CEO NITI Aayog, Shri Amitabh Kant were present on this occasion.



    ******

    NITI Aayog
    01-September, 2017 17:55 IST
    Profile of Vice-Chairman NITI Aayog

    [​IMG]

    Dr. Rajiv Kumar is a leading Indian economist and has recently been appointed, the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog by the government of India. He is the author of several books on India’s economy and national security. His latest books are Modi & His Challenges (2016), Resurgent India: Ideas and Priorities (2015) and Exploding Aspirations: Unlocking India's Future (2014). He is a widely recognized economic columnist and a leading speaker on issues in Indian political economy.

    Presently, he is: (i) Founding Director of Pahle India Foundation (PIF), Delhi; (ii) Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Economics and Politics (A Deemed University, Pune). PIF, a non-profit think tank focuses on facilitating economic policy change based on objective and rigorous research.

    He concurrently serves as: (i) Government of India nominated Independent Director on Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India; (ii) Member of the International Board of Management of King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, Riyadh, chaired by the Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy; (iii) Director, Institute of Human Development, Delhi; (iv) Director, Giri Institute of Development Studies, Lucknow; (v) Independent Director on the Board of DHFL; and (vi) Member, Advisory Board of CISCO, India.

    In the past he served as the Government of India nominee on the Boards of: (i) Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and Asia (ERIA) Jakarta; (ii) Central Board of the State Bank of India, Mumbai; (iii) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi; (iv) Part Time Member, National Security Advisory Board (2006-2008); (v) Part Time Member Economics, TRAI, New Delhi (2007-2010)

    His earlier positions have been:

    · Senior Fellow, Centre of Policy Research, Delhi (2013- January 2017)

    · Secretary General, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI, 2010-2012)

    · Director & Chief Executive, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER, 2006-2010)

    · (vi) Chief Economist, Confederation of India Industries (CII, 2004-2006)

    · (vii) Principal Economist, Asian Development Bank, Manila (1995 to 2005)

    · (vii) Economic Advisor, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, (1992 to 1995);

    · (viii) Senior Consultant, Bureau of Costs and Prices, Ministry of Industry Government of India (1989-1991)

    · (ix) Professor, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi (1987-89)

    · (x) Senior Research Program Officer, ICRIER. Delhi, (1982 to 1987).

    He has a D.Phil. in Economics from Oxford University (1982) and a Ph.D from Lucknow University (1978).

    ***

    Dr. Rajiv Kumar assuming office as the new Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog, in New Delhi on September 01, 2017.
    [​IMG]

    The New Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Dr. Rajiv Kumar interacting with the media after assuming office, in New Delhi on September 01, 2017. The CEO, NITI Aayog, Shri Amitabh Kant is also seen.
    [​IMG]
    The New Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Dr. Rajiv Kumar interacting with the media after assuming office, in New Delhi on September 01, 2017.
    [​IMG]
     
    NITI Aayog
    08-February, 2018 14:21 IST
    NITI Aayog organizes two-day Conference on Jobs and Livelihood opportunities with CII

    NITI Aayog has organized a two-day Conference on Jobs and Livelihood opportunities in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industries, CII at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in the capital today. Vice-President of India, Shri Venkaiah Naidu will address the inaugural session this evening. Union MSME Minister Shri Giriraj Singh, Petroleum and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Rural Development Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar will be present on this occasion. Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar, and CEO, NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant shall address the gathering. Members of the NITI Aayog shall preside over subsequent panel discussions on second day of the conference on Friday, 9th February. The Conference will provide a platform for dialogue between various stakeholders to share their views on the potential of job creation and livelihood opportunities.



    *****
     
    NITI Aayog
    20-August, 2018 15:11 IST
    MoveHack, NITI Aayog’s global mobility hackathon, receives strong interest

    More than 7,500 registrations from 20+ countries, top 30 teams to be mentored by the likes of Nandan Nilekani and Deep Kalra

    MoveHack 2018, NITI Aayog’s global mobility hackathon with total prize money of more than INR 2 crores, has received strong interest from across the globe. The hackathon, which was launched on 1st August 2018, has so far received more than 7,500 registrations for the 10 themes.

    MoveHack aims to bring about innovative, dynamic and scalable solutions to problems pertaining to mobility and transportation. The hackathon has a two-pronged campaign approach: (a) ‘Just Code It’: aimed at solutions through innovations in technology/product/software and data analysis, and (b) ‘Just Solve It’: innovative business ideas or sustainable solutions to transform mobility infrastructure through technology.

    In addition to the attractive prize money, what sets this hackathon apart is that it provides a unique opportunity for end-to-end integration of solutions in Smart Cities, States and Central Ministries through commercial implementation. Problem themes include multimodal commuter mobility in cities, multimodal freight handling and transportation, road safety, future of mobility etc.

    The reception to the hackathon since its launch has been phenomenal, with top minds from across the world tackling the challenges to build an entirely connected world for tomorrow:

    1. Globally, more than 7,500 individuals and more than 3,000 teams have registered for the hackathon across the 10 themes of ‘Just Code It’ and ‘Just Solve It’.
    2. For ‘Just Code It’, Road Safety, Multimodal Commuter Mobility in Cities and Artificial Intelligence for Indian Transport Infrastructure have been the most popular themes, while Technology for Pune Smart City Mobility Challenges and Solutions for the Electric Revolution have received maximum interest in ‘Just Solve it’.
    3. Millenials have dominated the registrations received so far, with most interest seen from age group 18 – 25.
    4. Among the global participants, USA, UK, Israel and Singapore have been leading the registration charts.

    The top submissions for MoveHack will get an opportunity to sharpen their solutions at an exclusive and curated 2 days mentoring workshop and will get the opportunity to learn from the experiences of the thought leaders of the best performing smart cities globally. The Jury for the finals, to be held in New Delhi, will comprise of the top policy makers, VCs and business leaders focused on mobility solutions for India. Mentors and Jury for the hackathon include Mr. Nandan Nilekani (Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys), Mr. Deep Kalra (Founder & CEO, MakeMyTrip.com), Ms. Debjani Ghosh (President, NASSCOM), Dr. Dennis Ong (Distinguished Architect and Head of Architecture & Systems Engineering at Verizon), Mr. Mohandas Pai (former CFO and Board Member at Infosys), Mr. CP Gurnani (CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra) and Ms. Nivruti Rai (Country Head, Intel India).

    Move Hack is open to individuals of all nationalities, making it a truly global hackathon. The winners will be announced during the Move Summit 2018, which is also organized by NITI Aayog on 7th and 8th Sep 2018 in New Delhi.

    For Registrations, last date of submissions and other information about MoveHack, please visit https://www.movehack.gov.in. With deadlines approaching,interested applicants are encouraged to apply early. Registrants get $200 worth of Microsoft Cloud credits and have access to more than 100 mentors on MoveHack’s dedicated Slack channel to answer any queries and clarifications.

    ***
     
