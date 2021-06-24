Second huge fire breaks out in Palestine's moshav near Ben-Gurion Airport

What's new

Aramagedon

Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS
Second fire breaks out in moshav near Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 24, 2021 17:15

A second fire broke out in Moshav Bnei Atarot, near Ben Gurion Airport, Maariv reported on Thursday.

The fire was large enough to "endanger homes" according to the fire and rescue service. Four teams of firefighters have successfully managed to contain the fire.

First fire at ben kurion:



Israeli missile factory screwed two months ago:



 
