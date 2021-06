Second huge fire breaks out in Palestine's moshav near Ben-Gurion Airport

Second fire breaks out in moshav near Ben-Gurion Airport

BREAKING NEWSBy JERUSALEM POST STAFF JUNE 24, 2021 17:15A second fire broke out in Moshav Bnei Atarot, near Ben Gurion Airport,reported on Thursday.The fire was large enough to "endanger homes" according to the fire and rescue service. Four teams of firefighters have successfully managed to contain the fire.