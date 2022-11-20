Second generation of UAE NIMR Hafeet Mk 2 armored vehicle will arrive in Algeria

According to information published on the "Defense Arab" Twitter account on November 19, 2022, the second generation of Hafeet 6x6, a wheeled armored vehicle produced by the defense company NIMR from UAE (United Arab Emirates) will arrive in Algeria.
UAE-based company NIMR unveiled its new Ajban Mk 2 during the IDEX defense exhibition in February 2021. (Picture source Army Recognition)
NIMR Automotive is a global leader in the manufacturing of light and medium-weight wheeled military vehicles in the Middle East and North Africa region, based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. The company delivers highly capable armored and non-armored platforms that are tailored for harsh environments, across a diverse scope of mission requirements. The vehicles are designed, manufactured, and produced in the UAE.
NIMR’s world-class engineers and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility enable the company to deliver best-in-class mobility, protection, and reliability across three classes of vehicles: the AJBAN, HAFEET, and JAIS.
In 2012, NIMR entered into a joint venture with the Algerian Ministry of Defence to produce the NIMR vehicle range in Algeria. The partnership is a testament to NIMR’s success in local industry development, and NIMR’s ability to transfer technologies for assembly and manufacture.
The second generation of NIMR Hafeet 6x6 armored vehicle was unveiled in February 2021 during the defense exhibition IDEX. The Hafeet Mk 2 offers a high level of protection against ballistic and mine threats. The design of the vehicle is tailored to the new needs of military and security forces.
The Hafeet Mk 2 has been designed to provide a multi-role platform that can be configured to perform a wide range of missions. The vehicle is available in an APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) version with a crew of two and the possibility to accommodate eight fully geared military personnel. The Hafeet Mk 2 is also available as an artillery observation vehicle with radar and reconnaissance mast mounted on the roof of the vehicle. In the ambulance version, the vehicle is capable to carry a medical crew of four including the driver and commander as well as two stretchers. The surveillance and observation variant has a crew of four with onboard equipment including C4I (command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence) systems, an independent power unit, and a telescopic mast with radar and cameras.
The Hafeet Mk 2 has a GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) of 16,500 kg with a maximum payload of 3,000 kg, double of the previous version. It has an approximate length of 7.0 m, a width of 2.45 m, and a height of 2.65 m.
