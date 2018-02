Outdated, it has now missed both Mars AND the asteroid belt. @HannibalBarca , if Elon MUSK wanted to boost his own ego (as usual) then he could have sent a name card with his name and picture on it, and maybe a vial of Elon Musk. Which doesn't weigh a freaking ton.Not a heavy car, that is a huge waste of the lift capacity. Which could have been used for something useful, like a probe, a measurement device, an imaging device, or something for space research.Hell, he could have given the Tesla car to a random family on Earth and made them very happy, instead of launching a huge piece of space junk to boost his own ego, yet again.The only real difference between Elon Musk and Donald Trump when it comes to ego, is at least Donald Trump doesn't sound like some weird kind of male perfume.