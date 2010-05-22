INS_Vikramaditya
A second batch of three Rafale fighter jets arrived at Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat on Wednesday evening after flying non-stop from France, in a further boost to strike capability of the Indian Air Force when India and China are locked in a bitter border row in eastern Ladakh. With the arrival of the new batch, the number of Rafale aircraft has increased to eight.
Second batch of 3 Rafale fighter jets arrives in India after flying non-stop from France
