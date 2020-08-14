/ Register

  • Friday, August 14, 2020

Second AKINCI Completed its First Flight Test

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by Test7, Aug 14, 2020 at 3:19 AM.

  1. Aug 14, 2020 at 3:19 AM #1
    Test7

    Test7 FULL MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    The second prototype of Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA (Attack Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), developed by BAYKAR, completed its first flight test. The test flight was carried out at Bayraktar AKINCI Flight and Training Centre, located in Çorlu Airport Command.



    As part of the System Verification and Identification Test, the prototype took off at 17.28 and stayed in the air for 1 hour and 2 minutes. With the test carried out during the flight, Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA's third flight test was completed.


    http://c4news.me/e/dZsoo

    More information for AKINCI UAV
    https://baykardefence.com/uav-14.html
     
