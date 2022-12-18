Hamartia Antidote
SeaWorld to build the world’s largest Aquarium in Abu Dhabi | Reef Builders | The Reef and Saltwater Aquarium Blog
SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has announced it has reached 90% construction completion of its next-generation marine-life theme park, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The development, which is due to open…
reefbuilders.com
SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has announced it has reached 90% construction completion of its next-generation marine-life theme park, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The development, which is due to open in 2023, will be built on five levels, covering 183,000 sqm/1,969,796 sqft, and will contain a total of 58 million liters (15 million gallons) of water. Orcas will not be held at the facility.
The gargantuan amount of water in display aquariums on site is set to surpass that of the world’s current largest public aquarium, Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, in Guangdong, China, which holds a total of 12.9 million gallons. Marine Life Park in Singapore holds 12 million, with Europe’s largest aquarium, Oceanografic in Spain, holding 11 million gallons of water. Georgia Aquarium is currently the fourth largest at 10 million gallons and is the largest aquarium in America.
Manta Rays and Sea TurtlesSeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be home to more than 150 species of marine animals including sharks, manta rays, sea turtles, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, and fish, in addition to hundreds of birds including penguins, puffins, murres, flamingos, and more. It will also include the UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation, and return center, located next door.
The Aquarium’s owners say it will support regional and global conservation efforts, providing an advanced knowledge hub with a focus on indigenous Arabian Gulf and marine life ecosystems. The center will be led by world-class marine scientists, veterinarians, animal care professionals, rescue experts, and educators, who will collaborate with peers, environmental organizations, regulators, and academic institutions to impact long-term conservation efforts in the region. The rescue team will also be available to support the authorities 24/7.
The marine-life theme park is in the final stages of construction completion of the interior-themed guest environments, habitats, rides, and immersive experiences. The park is set to be the region’s largest and most expansive multi-species marine-life aquarium and will feature immersive experiences and interactive exhibits. The central “One Ocean” realm of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi links six distinct marine environments throughout the park, all of which tell a unified story based on the interconnectivity of all life on earth and in the oceans.
360º fully immersive media experienceWithin the central hub, guests will encounter ocean stories presented in an expansive 360º fully immersive media experience, transporting them from one place to another, while they encounter much of the ocean’s diverse marine life, learning how the One Ocean current impacts us all.
The next-generation marine-life park is scheduled for completion in late 2022 and is set to become Yas Island’s next mega attraction.