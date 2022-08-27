Search warrant for Imran’s house sought

Search warrant for Imran’s house soughtMunawer Azeem Published August 27, 2022 Updated about 3 hours ago
27
1x1.2x1.5x
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have asked the high command to issue a search warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Banigala residence in connection with the case against Dr Shahbaz Gill, while a satellite phone and a weapon recovered from the apartment allotted to Mr Gill at Parliament Lodges have been sent for forensic examination, Dawn has learnt.
Also, the police have made a list of PTI leaders who were at the house on Aug 8 and the media persons who had contacted the leaders.
The police claimed that Mr Gill appeared on the 4pm news bulletin of ARYNews through a landline at the former prime minister’s residence.
The list was prepared through geofencing and call data records of the people present there, senior police officers told Dawn, adding that the purpose was to ‘nominate them in the case as conspirators’.Satellite phone recovered from Gill’s lodge sent for forensic test
Mr Khan’s house and a landline installed there were also used in the crime and legal proceedings were being initiated over it, they added.
“A report on the new developments in the case has been sent to senior officers concerned for the nod to initiate further legal proceedings.”
After the approval, search warrants will be issued for the residence and the arrest of alleged conspirators, they added.
In a separate development, a satellite phone and a weapon recovered from the apartment allotted to Mr Gill at Parliament Lodges have been sent for forensic examination, Dawn has learnt.
The police claimed to have recovered a 9mm pistol and a satellite phone during a raid at Mr Gill’s apartment on Aug 22.
When contacted, senior police officers told Dawn that call logs, text messages and other data available on the satellite phone will be retrieved. The pistol was sent for the examination for ballistic matching of bullets to verify if the weapon was used in any crime or not, the officers said.
Separately, Islamabad additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) on Friday adjourned the hearing on post-arrest bail petition of Mr Gill due to the unavailability of the investigating officer.
The IO was summoned on Thursday to appear in the court with the case record. However, when ADSJ Tahir Abbas Sipra resumed the hearing on Friday, the judge was told that the IO had already left for Karachi to arrest an accused before the notice was delivered.
The judge then directed the police to produce the relevant record within two hours. However, the police expressed their inability to present the record at such short notice.
Subsequently, the matter was adjourned till Saturday (today).
Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022
Govt asks KP, GB to withdraw security from BanigalaMunawer Azeem Published August 27, 2022 Updated about 4 hours ago
12
1x1.2x1.5x
ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan governments to withdraw security being provided to PTI chairman Imran Khan at his Banigala residence “without any requisition or rules of engagement with no proper command structure”, Dawn has learnt.
The ministry has made the request through a letter written to the KP and GB chief secretaries and inspectors general of police (IGPs).
The letter — issued with the approval of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and signed by a section officer of the ministry — said that under the cabinet’s decision, Islamabad’s threat assessment committee considered Mr Khan’s case at its 18th meeting held on Aug 22 and was informed that police personnel from KP and GB were also deployed at Banigala.
The civil administration called civil armed forces under “a specific process which is in vogue and in the knowledge of all stakeholders”, the letter said, stressing that the armed personnel were deployed at the PTI chief’s residence “without any requisition or rules of engagement with no proper command structure, which could lead to any untoward incident”.
“Therefore, the committee unanimously recommended that the respective command of above-mentioned departments be approached to withdraw the forces from the jurisdiction of the ICT [Islamabad Capital Territory],” it said.KP police contingent accompanying MPA made to leave Islamabad after capital police warned of legal action
Meanwhile, the Islamabad police intercepted a contingent of the KP police accompanying a provincial lawmaker while heading towards Banigala, a police officer told Dawn.
He said several senior police officials reached the site when the issue was brought to their knowledge. An inquiry revealed that the contingent was being brought to beef up the PTI chairman’s security, he added.
He said the police contingent left Islamabad for Peshawar when the senior police officials warned them of legal action.
Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022