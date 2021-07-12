SeaRAM/RAM vs. Phalanx/Goalkeeper

Close-in weapon systems (CIWS) and Point Defence Missile Systems (PDMS) are the last weapons to engage incoming air threats. Most of the Anti Air Warfare capable ships have a layer-based defense system against air targets, and these layers are lined up from the outside to the inside, from the longest-range missile to the shortest-range gun. CIWS and PDMSs are the last layer members, and they have no excuse to be unsuccessful.Therefore, while designing a new class of warships, navies make tense and long studies to select the best CIWS/PDMS, which is considered one of the most critical ship weapons. Generally proven systems are chosen, yet, some navies believe indigenous systems are more reliable. No matter what they choose, the most common question arises, which one is better, CIWS or PDMS? There are many criteria (accuracy, range, number of the target to engage, etc.) to select the best weapon. So, navies choose the most suitable one in accordance with their doctrine, economy, and force composition.