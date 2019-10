BIDEC 2019: Seamax Craft presents the Seamax 420M bulletproof boat

Seamax 420 M at BIDEC 2019

30 OCTOBER 2019At BIDEC 2019, Seamax Craft the new Bahraini company has presented its brand new boat capabilities. Choose from a wide selection of boats ranging from luxury motorboats to classic sailing boats, they have every type of boat available. They also take custom orders and want to help their customers to acquire a specific boat.Seamax is a new company in the kingdom of Bahrain, more than 2 years operation, within 2 years operation, big improvement with good showroom and provides complete facility items of boat products business is going smooth and well progress and I can say now is a stable company in the industry of fibreglass builder.Army Recognition has focused its attention on the high patrol boat, Seamax 420M. The boat has a length of 42 Feet with a beam of 11 Feet and a displacement of 6.5 Tons. Its fuel tank capacity is 1500 Liters. It can accommodate 12 person on board and is fitted with a 3 Yamaha's engines of 300 horsepower.The Seamax 420M high-speed patrol boat has been created in 2019 by Seamax and has a bulletproof body. Its maximum speed is 50+ knots. The boat can be equipped with two machine guns, one on the front deck and another one on the rear deck.The constructor provides a wide range of options such as Raymarine GPS, Windlass System 1500W, Offshore Compass 135, 5 Marine Batteries, Gun stand X2, Life Raft for 6 people, Siren, Warning Light, Rubber Flooring, Gauges water/diesel and so on.