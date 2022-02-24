What's new

SEA to supply torpedo launcher systems for two Philippine Navy’s corvettes

February 23, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Systems Engineering & Assessment (SEA), a subsidiary of UK-based tech company Cohort PLC, has been contracted to supply torpedo launcher systems (TLS) to South Korean shipbuilding major Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for two new Philippine Navy corvettes.

triple-trainable-launcher-pr.jpg


Photo by: SEA

SEA’s TLS is a weapon-agnostic, close-range and rapid-reaction system capable of firing a variety of NATO-compatible standard lightweight torpedoes, including the US Mk44, Mk46 and Mk54 torpedoes, UK Sting Ray, Italian A244S, French MU90 and the Korean Blue Shark. Due to its modular design, the system can also be configured to use other weapons on an individual basis.

This will enable the Philippine Navy to retain control of its supply chain through a choice of suppliers for ammunition, delivering greater flexibility and long-term value, the company emphasized.

Moreover, the modular design of the TLS enables easier upgrades throughout its service life and reduces the risk of capability obsolescence based on ammunition supply.

“This contract is part of a significant modernisation programme for the Philippine Navy. Following the successful delivery of SEA’s TLS for the Philippine Navy’s frigates, we were impressed by the performance and reliability of the system and are pleased to be collaborating with SEA to deliver the same … capability to the Navy’s corvettes,” Kyunghyun Cho, from HHI said.

“The inherent flexibility of our TLS will provide the Philippine Navies with a capability that helps future-proof the corvettes against new weapon developments and obsolescence, whilst also ensuring commonality across the fleet,” David Hinds, Vice President Strategic Accounts at SEA, added.

“This contract is the positive result of collaboration with our in-country partners, the British Embassy, HHI, and the Philippine Navy.”

The contract follows the successful delivery of SEA’s TLS for the Philippine Navy’s frigates. HHI signed the contract to build two corvettes last December.

Part of the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (RAFPMP), the multi-million-pound contract will see the first corvette delivered in 2023 and the second in 2025.

SEA to supply torpedo launcher systems for two Philippine Navy's corvettes

