Sea Harriers To Rafales, is History Repeating It'self !

And now this.....well......good luck. But maybe it's the Indian pilots who need such blessings.

This is how India accepted the first Sea Harrier for the Indian Navy, at British Aerospace Factory , Dunsfold, UK in 1983. Blessings ceremony was carried out by the Naval Adviser's wife. The Hindu religious ritual of worship, 'aarati, was conducted followed by smashing of a coconut on the aircraft hangar floor. The IN acquired 30 Sea Harriers and in due course, crashed 17 Harriers all in routine missions. - which was more than half of the total inventory.The remaining 11 were decommissioned in 2016.