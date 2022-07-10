What's new

Sea Guardians-2 : Pakistan, China joint naval drills

Sea Guardians-2: Pakistan, China prepare for joint naval drills

Web Desk
10 Jul, 2022

BEIJING – Pakistan and China will conduct a joint naval exercise off Shanghai in mid-July, People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy spokesperson Liu Wensheng announced on Sunday.

The exercise -- codenamed "Sea Guardians-2" -- is aimed at "jointly confronting naval security challenges" and seeks to enhance defense cooperation between both the allied countries.

It will also promote an all-weather strategic partnership, Liu said, adding that the drills were scheduled according to an existing annual plan and do not target any specific third parties.

Pakistan Navy is yet to make an official statement about the upcoming drills.

Sea Guardians-2: Pakistan, China prepare for joint naval drills

BEIJING – Pakistan and China will conduct a joint naval exercise off Shanghai in mid-July, People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy spokesperson Liu Wensheng
