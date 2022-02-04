Sea Games 2022 Hanoi, Vietnam

What's new

For men basketball 5x5, Indonesia will send junior team ( High school-University students )

We have naturalized 2 players coming from Senegal for junior team


For women basketball 5x5 there is no change in players compared to last event in FIBA Asia Cup 2021. The team has chance to beat Philippine, but the greatest chance to get Gold is in 3x3 team that can play in Olympic Qualifying round.

5x5 (Second best in South East Asia after Philippine)

1643941302697.png


3X3 team will use new player from USA as center that we also have naturalized, Payton Alexis Whitte

1643941187279.png


All players have been called to start training

 
