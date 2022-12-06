SDT Defence's data link will take part in the serial production of South Korea's 5th generation fighter jet, the KF-21.

Turkish technology company SDT's place in the 5th generation aircraft is getting stronger.
SDT Space and Defense Technologies Inc., which provided the simulation data link system to South Korea's KF-21 aircraft during the prototype phase, will continue to contribute to the project during the mass production process.
Ömer Korkut, General Manager of SDT Space and Defence Technologies Inc., stated that they have realized one of their most important exports to Asia with the in-arm simulation data link system for South Korea's 5th generation fighter jet, which is called KF-21, and that they have so far delivered 19 air units at the prototype project level together with the ground station.
Stating that they have recently received another ground station order and will deliver it in April 2023, Korkut said:
"We are acting as the subcontractor of LIG Nex1 in the project. It has been finalized that our data link will fly on airplanes in the mass production project. This is very new news. Therefore, we are expecting orders for 40 plus 80, a total of 120 more of these data links as of 2024. Our bidding activities on this subject are also continuing. It is important for us to be able to provide a technology-developing country like South Korea with a subsystem for the 5th generation combat aircraft. Therefore, we have achieved such an export success, and we will continue to work on positioning similar products on different platforms."
Ömer Korkut stated that they also announced a project they signed in March at the IDEAS Fair in Pakistan.
In this context, Korkut pointed out that they achieved a good export success in order to integrate the ammunition training pod (ACMI) into both the F-16s and JF-17s of the Pakistan Air Force, and added:
"We signed the project in March, and it entered into force in June. Our calendar is on track, and a critical design review and project review meeting will be held in Ankara in the near future. Everything is going well. Previously, we signed the same serial production contract for our Air Force, and it was a good development to sign two contracts back to back this year. There is a US and an Israeli company making the ACMI pod with similar features, but these products are positioned on NATO aircraft. "
"We have realized a first in Pakistan and signed a contract to integrate this pod into an aircraft other than a NATO aircraft. As you know, the JF-17 is a joint Pakistan-China aircraft, and we intend to integrate our pod into aircraft produced by other countries. We are continuing our business development activities in this regard. We hope that we can give you the good news of new projects in 2023."
by Göksel Yıldırım https://twitter.com/gooksel
