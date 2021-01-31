SD card detection issue after encryption

Anyone come across the Issue I am facing?

so I decided to use the encryption feature provided in my Samsung Galaxy a5 to encryption for the external SD card. it started the process and continued overnight, next day the phone stopped detecting the SD card. I tried all methods except factory reset like



switched off and on the phone. restarted the phone.

took the SD card out and put it back in

tried using the card on a different phone.



but no phone or the current phone was able to detect the card. let alone read the data in it.

I have not reset my phone to factory default because the internet information states that pretty much rules out ever decrypting the SD card. I tried looking for information on the web but all discussion revolves around cases where the people either formatted the SD card or reset their phones to factory defaults. I have done one of that.

I suspect that low battery might have interrupted the encryption process which never resumed after recharging and turning phone back on or somehow it corrupted the SD card but I am not sure.



so I thought I check with you guys before I bin the card or format it and say bye to my stored data on it.