SCYTALYS is awarded a major contract from the Indonesian Ministry of Defence By |Asian Military Review |August 12, 2020 Indonesian Armed Forces. SCYTALYS continuing its dynamic expansion of its advanced technologies in the international marketplace, announced it has received a 49$ M contract award from the Indonesian Ministry of Defence, through an open competitive tender, for the provision of the Indonesian Armed Forces’ Interoperability Command & Control System. The system, which SCYTALYS undertakes to implement and deliver within a 3-year time frame, includes the following elements: Design and development of the Indonesian National Data Link system. Design and development of a centralized state-of-the-art C4ISR system and related new facilities, synthesizing the Common Operational Picture and increasing Situational Awareness. Integration of Command Centers from all branches (Army, Navy and Air Force) to the C4ISR system. Design and development of an integrated remote Surveillance and Monitoring system, further enhancing the Situational Awareness and Interoperability. The program will establish the National Interoperability Framework for the Indonesian Armed Forces and will pave the way in realizing their Network Centric Operations requirements and objectives, so much needed in modern warfare. This will in turn prove to be a Force Multiplier for the Indonesian Armed Forces, reinforcing their capabilities and effectiveness. Integrated Interactivity Solutions for Army, Navy and Air Forces. “We greatly value this contract award, which we consider of strategic importance, as it will enable the Indonesian Armed Forces to acquire the necessary National Data Link, C4ISR systems, technologies and facilities in order to build their Interoperability Framework and conduct their inter and intra-service Network Centric Operations into the future. SCYTALYS is committed in delivering a turnkey solution that will fully satisfy the Indonesian MoD’s requirements”, said Dimitris Karantzavelos, CEO of SCYTALYS. “This success has been preceded by other contracts awards for SCYTALYS in the Far East, not only in Indonesia, but also in S. Korea and Japan. The company is poised to take advantage of the global trend in multiplying the value added of different defense assets by linking them together” said Nick Papatsas, Member of the Board of SCYTALYS, representing EFA Group, the main owner of SCYTALYS. “We believe that SCYTALYS will repeat the success of THEON SENSORS, our other global leader company in night vision and thermal imaging systems”, Mr. Papatsas added.