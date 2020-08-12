SCYTALYS is awarded a major contract from the Indonesian Ministry of Defence

By |

Indonesian Armed Forces.



SCYTALYS continuing its dynamic expansion of its advanced technologies in the international marketplace, announced it has received a 49$ M contract award from the Indonesian Ministry of Defence, through an open competitive tender, for the provision of the Indonesian Armed Forces’ Interoperability Command & Control System. ​





The system, which SCYTALYS undertakes to implement and deliver within a 3-year time frame, includes the following elements :

Design and development of the Indonesian National Data Link system.

Design and development of a centralized state-of-the-art C4ISR system and related new facilities, synthesizing the Common Operational Picture and increasing Situational Awareness.

Integration of Command Centers from all branches (Army, Navy and Air Force) to the C4ISR system.

Design and development of an integrated remote Surveillance and Monitoring system, further enhancing the Situational Awareness and Interoperability.

The program will establish the National Interoperability Framework for the Indonesian Armed Forces and will pave the way in realizing their Network Centric Operations requirements and objectives, so much needed in modern warfare. This will in turn prove to be a Force Multiplier for the Indonesian Armed Forces, reinforcing their capabilities and effectiveness.





Integrated Interactivity Solutions for Army, Navy and Air Forces.

