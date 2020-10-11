Scrum in Military Aviation - Building a Jet Fighter Faster, Cheaper, Better with Scrum

Scrum in Military Aviation

There are a couple of PDFs that I am attaching for more details about how SAAB is doing this. There is a detailed video discussion with Saab's Jorgen Furuhjelm on the same topic

I am a certified scrum professional and and enterprise agile coach who has helped many organizations on their agile transformation journey. As a agile practitioner, I often come across the question "" So to address this, I am writing a detailed article where I am planning to answer how different (non-IT) industries have implemented Agile and reaped benefits in terms of improved performance, faster delivery and self-organized teams. Those of you who are aware about project management methodologies or project life cycle will know about the waterfall or agile approaches for managing and executing the projects. Agile is a change-driven and adaptive approach while Scrum or Scaled Scrum are some of the most famous Agile frameworks available.During my research work for the above mentioned article, I was exploring agile implementations in various industries like construction, manufacturing, pharma, defense and so on. And along the way, I came across this gem and thought I would share it here. Who knows it will reach to some high ups in PAC and we could also benefit from it for our JFT or AZM projects. Basically, its a study about how Swedish Saab Aeronautics Company was able to use one of the Agile framework calledto build and produce their multirole strike fighter JAS Saab Gripen and as a result are able to roll out a jet every three weeks.Advanced military systems are some of the most expensive and complex research, design, and manufacturing challenges in the world! The question is: "Saab Aeronautics hasto build and produce the new multi-role strike fighter, the JAS 39E Saab Gripen.Saab Defense has adopted an Agile process in both hardware and software teams to answer this question and produce the new multi-role strike fighter, the JAS 39E Saab Gripen.Scrum Inc.'s, and Saab’s Jorgen Furuhjelm explain how SAAB is using Scrum and Agile to deliver high quality products at drastically lower cost in the most complex of domains.Please share your thoughts. Can this be used in PAC for JFT and AZM (if its not already in place)?