Scrap travel bubble plans with Singapore, Hong Kong lawmakers say

Hong Kong should scrap plans for the long-awaited travel bubble with Singapore given the city state’s recent strategy shift to “live” with Covid-19, lawmakers have said.The high-profile calls by pro-establishment legislators in a Legislative Council meeting on Friday to ditch the quarantine-free travel arrangement, which had already suffered two delays due to the pandemic situation in both places, came as Hong Kong’s health minister confirmed BioNTech jabs would continue to be available to residents after September even as community vaccination centres closed their doors.In the panel on health services meeting in Legco, Alice Mak Mei-kuen of the pro-Beijing Federation of Trade Unions led calls to abandon the travel scheme with Singapore, even though there would be benefits to the tourism industry.“To be honest, I personally would really like to go to Singapore. But If Singapore has stopped trying to achieve zero infections, I really don’t think we should set up a travel bubble with it, or any other city for that matter,” she said, adding Hongkongers would pay a dear price with their health if such compromises were made.Another Beijing loyalist, Roundtable lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun, backed Mak’s idea, suggesting that if the virus was brought in through the border, it might jeopardise any prospect of reopening normal travel with mainland China.“The mainland will not tolerate any loopholes at our airport,” he said