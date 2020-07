SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 terror suspects

Jul 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order for the release of 196 alleged terrorists, ARY News reported.



A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam passed this direction while hearing the case in Islamabad.



### ( One of the important remarks by 1 honorable Judge was that every case has its its own reasons , evidence and merits and they all were convicted after trial from Military courts said Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed ).