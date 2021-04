mr.green said: Latest poll 'good news' for the Alba party while pro-independence parties could win 79 MSPs Alex Salmond’s Alba Party looks set to take 6 per cent of the list vote, up from just three per cent support.

Plz support Scottish Referendum for Independence led by the government of Nicola Sturgeon.

Free Scotland! Down with racist pig Elizabeth Windsor!Ireland freed itself from English yoke (except northern part which is still under Englisn occupation), Scotland sooner of later will become free too.