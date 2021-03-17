What's new

Scott Morrison warns world allies of China trade, security threats

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will urge world leaders to restore a World Trade Organisation penalty system in the face of China's rising economic threat.

In a speech in Perth later today, Mr Morrison will also warn of the growing threat of conflict in the Asia Pacific before he heads to the G7 summit in the UK.

The prime minister will highlight regional threats to peace such as military expansion and territorial disputes.

1623190010488.png

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is flagging tougher powers for the World Trade Organisation after Australia was hit by China trade sanctions. (Nine)


But Mr Morrison will stress that while strategic competition between the US and China brings risks, it does not mean inevitable conflict.

"The task is to manage that competition. Competition does not have to lead to conflict. Nor does competition justify coercion," he says in a draft of the speech.

"Australia stands ready to engage in dialogue with all countries on shared challenges, including China when it is ready to do so."

Mr Morrison will seek agreement from western allies to toughen institutions such as the World Trade Organisation. He wants the global trade umpire to be restored with powers to rule in trade disputes.

Relations between Beijing and Canberra plummeted last year after Australia called for an international inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and introduced foreign interference legislation.

1623190041501.png

Australian exporters have lost billions in trade with China after being hit with punitive measures. (Getty)


It triggered trade reprisals from China targeting Australian exports such as coal, barley, timber and seafood.

Souring relations between Canberra and Beijing have continued in recent months.

Last month the Chinese government announced it was suspending all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.

After his speech, Mr Morrison will head to Singapore and on to the UK for the "G7 plus" summit with leaders from the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Japan, South Korea and South Africa.

"You have to buy from my store, where my employees will call you racist insults every day, prices are sky high and quality is bottom. To not do so is unfair bullying."
 
