Scotland beats Bangladesh by 6 runs in WC

October 17, 2021

Scotland complete a huge T20 World Cup upset.

Bangladesh, 6th in the ICC T20I team rankings, had the Scots 53-6 at one point. Since then, Scotland have been near-flawless, and complete perhaps the most significant win in their history by six runs.
Chris Greaves starred with bat and ball as Scotland shocked Bangladesh with a six-run win on the opening day of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.


Greaves’ 28-ball 45 guided Scotland to 140-9 and he then took two key wickets with his leg spin to keep down Bangladesh to 134-7 in the second first-round match of the day in Muscat.


Pace bowler Brad Wheal returned figures of 3-24 as world number six Bangladesh suffered an early setback in their fight to make the Super 12 stage.

