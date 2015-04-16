Scotland beats Bangladesh by 6 runs in WC

Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
- Oct 18, 2007
- 60,844
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Scotland beats Bangladesh by 6 runs
October 17, 2021 Trending In Sports & Health Leave a comment
Scotland complete a huge T20 World Cup upset.
Greaves’ 28-ball 45 guided Scotland to 140-9 and he then took two key wickets with his leg spin to keep down Bangladesh to 134-7 in the second first-round match of the day in Muscat.
Pace bowler Brad Wheal returned figures of 3-24 as world number six Bangladesh suffered an early setback in their fight to make the Super 12 stage.
October 17, 2021 Trending In Sports & Health Leave a comment
Scotland complete a huge T20 World Cup upset.
Chris Greaves starred with bat and ball as Scotland shocked Bangladesh with a six-run win on the opening day of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.Bangladesh, 6th in the ICC T20I team rankings, had the Scots 53-6 at one point. Since then, Scotland have been near-flawless, and complete perhaps the most significant win in their history by six runs.
Greaves’ 28-ball 45 guided Scotland to 140-9 and he then took two key wickets with his leg spin to keep down Bangladesh to 134-7 in the second first-round match of the day in Muscat.
Pace bowler Brad Wheal returned figures of 3-24 as world number six Bangladesh suffered an early setback in their fight to make the Super 12 stage.
Scotland beats Bangladesh by 6 runs - Trendinginsocial.com: Latest Entertainment, Fashion, Technology, Business, Travel & Sports News
Scotland complete a huge T20 World Cup upset. Bangladesh, 6th in the ICC T20I team rankings, had the
www.trendinginsocial.com