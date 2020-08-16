Scotish independence dreams shattered, major islands demand independence!

Shetland Islands Council has voted overwhelmingly in favour of looking into ways of obtaining financial and political independence from Scotland.

Councillors voted 18 to two in favour

Scottish parliament also feels "remote" to Shetland,

Plans intend to look into the option of Shetland being governed as a Crown Dependency, similar to Jersey and the Isle of Man, rather than becoming an independent nation.

This would mean they would be able to retain the revenue from oil in their waters, something that would negatively impact on Scotland's finance if the independence was obtained.

Shetland Islands vote to explore independence from Scotland The council argued that funding cuts to the island, alongside centralised decision-making, are reasons to look into independence.

leading to fears of a break-up of Scotland.



It has been confirmed that Orkney would trigger a three-year-old decision to seek self-determination in the event of any future constitutional change - like Scotland's independence from the rest of the UK.

"Shetland is a slightly different position in that they want to do this now.

In the end, 55% of Scots voted to stay in Britain. The unionist vote in the Shetlands was 63.7% - one of the highest levels in Scotland.

