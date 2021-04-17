Scorpène-2000: Learn about the French submarine that Egypt is negotiating for

The French submarine closest to come to Egypt diesel-electric (SSK) Scorpene-2000 is one of the French Scorpion versions, with a length of 66 to 75 meters, a displacement of 1500 to 2200 tons, a width between 6.10 meters and 7 meters, and a crew of 31/45 personnel, including 6 officers.It can dive to a depth of 350 meters, its speed is 14 knots on the surface of the water, 23 knots during diving, and its maximum range is 12,000 km. There is a version of it AM-2000 that is equipped with an AIP, which allows it to remain under the water for 21 continuous days without having to go out to the top to obtain oxygen, and it can stay in the sea for 50 days.- Blue Water Operations- Fleet Support- Hunter- Direct-AttackThe submarine is export oriented and has an attractively diversified armament package, and according to the customer's request, you can get the armament you want.The submarine has 6 533mm torpedo bays that can fire various torpedoes and missiles. It is armed with torpedoes (Black Shark, DM2A4, STU, F.17, F.21), which are heavy torpedoes with a range of up to 50 km and are guided by optical fibers and passive or active sonar, (18 x Reloads carried).The submarine is also armed with SM-39 Exocet anti-ship missiles, with a range of 50 to 180 km, weighing up to 700 kg and a length of 4 meters. And dispense naval mines from a supply of thirty in lieu of torpedo stock.It is also armed with air defense missiles to combat anti-submarine helicopters and naval patrol aircraft, as it is armed with A3SM Mica missiles that are launched from piston torpedo nozzles and have a range of up to 20 km and also possess Mistral missiles with a range of 6.5 km.The submarine also has combat systems, fire control, active and passive sonar detection systems, towed sonars, optical vision systems, navigation radar, electronic warfare systems, jamming, and a system for locating enemy frequencies and emitters. It is fitted with decoy systems to decoy enemy torpedoes. The submarine can be equipped with several systems according to the customer's need.