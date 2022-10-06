What's new

Scores injured as protesting teachers clash with police in Peshawar

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,451
20
26,775
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Two policemen and four teachers sustained injuries as Primary Teachers Association stage protest near Assembly Chowk
1665069159678.png

Scores of people sustained injuries when police resorted to disperse protesting teachers in Peshawar on Thursday.

As per details, two police personnel and four teachers were injured due to the tear gas shelling by the law enforcers near Assembly Chowk. The protesters also 'retaliated' by throwing stones at the police.

Despite the intense shelling and baton-charge, the police failed to disperse the protesters as the teachers stood their ground against the onslaught. The injured were rushed to a local hospital.

WhatsApp-Image-2022-10-06-at-6-40-47-PM1665065339-0.jpeg


Read more: Teachers demand early payment of hiring allowance

The protesters alleged that the police have arrested some teachers who were getting medical care in the hospital.

Earlier, the Primary Teachers Association staged a protest against lowering the pension in the name of reforms. They called for a change in the current service structure of primary teachers and the promotion of headmasters to Grade 16 and 17.

Due to the protest, GT Road remained blocked for many hours resulting in massive gridlocks in the surrounding areas.
tribune.com.pk

Scores hurt as protesting teachers clash with police in Peshawar | The Express Tribune

Two policemen and four teachers sustained injuries as Primary Teachers Association stage protest near Assembly Chowk
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
www.brecorder.com

Several injured as police fires shells on protesting teachers in Peshawar

KP government’s spokesperson orders an inquiry into the matter
www.brecorder.com
 
WarKa DaNG

WarKa DaNG

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 26, 2014
2,188
0
880
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Whenever there is a protest police is always there to do clashes with the protestors, who the hell even give these orders to the police? Are we living in North Korea?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

YaqoobAlam
A Protesting Female Teacher Got Manhandled by a Female Constable in Karachi
Replies
2
Views
446
xyxmt
X
Zornix
Teacher accused of killing low-caste student over misspelling a word on an exam in India
Replies
4
Views
168
Kyusuibu Honbu
Kyusuibu Honbu
waz
Iranian hijab protests in London become violent police attacked
Replies
3
Views
180
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LAHORE: UNKNOWN SUSPECTS OPEN FIRE NEAR PTI’S PROTEST
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BHAN85
42 injured as protesters clash with police in Yerevan
Replies
2
Views
354
BHAN85
BHAN85

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom