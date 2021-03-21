What's new

SCO to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise at Pabbi in 2021

" The decision to hold the joint exercise "Pabbi-Antiterror-2021" was announced during the 36th meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. "

So will be probably done at the National Counter Terrorism Centre ( NCTC ) Pabbi ,

SCO to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise in 2021 - China Military

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)'s member states will hold a joint anti-terrorism exercise this year, the organization said Thursday.
