SCO to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise at Pabbi in 2021

farooqbhai007
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 18, 2019
- 162
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
" The decision to hold the joint exercise "Pabbi-Antiterror-2021" was announced during the 36th meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. "
So will be probably done at the National Counter Terrorism Centre ( NCTC ) Pabbi ,
So will be probably done at the National Counter Terrorism Centre ( NCTC ) Pabbi ,
SCO to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise in 2021 - China Military
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)'s member states will hold a joint anti-terrorism exercise this year, the organization said Thursday.
eng.chinamil.com.cn