SCO Successfully Installed Ali Sadpara BTS at K2 Base camp Concordia - April 2021

Pakistan Ka Beta

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387422396068605959








https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=2564200283881418






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1383849396547112972


Pakistan SCO from last 2 years is working hard to expand telecom services in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir .






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1384127729688223755






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1384468597934751752






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1385864551367856129




Thorough Pro

While a good facility I absolutely hate seeing man-made structures in the middle of the natural beauty ruining it's purity
 
AsianLion

Pakistan installs 4G Mobile Tower at K2 base camp powered by Solar
  • As per details, the mobile tower was installed by the Ministry of Interior department namely, Special Communication Organization and has started providing cellular and internet services.
1620944649619.png



Pakistan has installed the first-ever 4G mobile tower at the base camp of K2, the world's second-largest peak.


As per details, the mobile tower was installed by the Ministry of Interior department namely, Special Communication Organization and has started providing cellular and internet services.


“Our 4G reach is now in K2 base camp & Concordia glacier,” said SCO in a statement. “The mobile coverage & internet access will prove to be a highly monumental & pivotal source for mountaineers and trekking groups to stay connected with their families and assist in emergency situations!” it added.


The Gilgit-Baltistan government has provided support to Special Communication Organisation (SCO) for the installation of this SCOM Tower to ensure communication facility at K2 Base Camp.
 
