Chinese spokesperson expressed her desire that Pakistan and India can improve their ties after they become full-members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) next week, June 8-9th in Astana. Speculation is also rife that Narendra Modi and Nawaz Sharif may also meet on the sidelines of the summit which could help reduce current tensions between the countries which reached a pinnacle in the aftermath of the Uri base attack in September 2016.“Hope India and Pakistan strictly follow the charter of the SCO and the idea of good neighbourliness, uphold the SCO spirit, improve their relations and inject new impetus to the development of the SCO,” Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs (MFA) said on Thursday at the regular ministry briefing.SCO was established to advance and strengthen cooperation on trade and culture between member states in Central Asia, improve regional security and stability, and create a new order based on regional cooperation and mutual support.The antecedent of the SCO was the ‘Shanghai Five’ in 1996, with China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan as founding members. It got transformed into SCO in 2001, with the inclusion of Uzbekistan.Read more: Benefits to Pakistan in joining Shanghai Cooperation Organization Introduction of India & Pakistan brings challenges and opportunities for the SCOSCO was established to advance and strengthen cooperation on trade and culture between member states in Central Asia, improve regional security and stability, and create a new order based on regional cooperation and mutual support. Although SCO has not emphasized building a military bloc but given the saliency of terrorism in the region intelligence sharing and military cooperation will gain traction. With the inclusion of India and Pakistan the bloc will now be the largest regional bloc in terms of people and together its members have 25 percent of the World’s GDP.The decision to include India and Pakistan, as permanent members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was announced during the SCO Summit at Ufa, Russia in 2015. Russia has pushed for India’s membership for the SCO in the last few years while, China backed the entry of Pakistan.The two countries signed the Memorandum of Obligations last year in Tashkent, a place which was famous for bringing an end to the Indo-Pak war of 1965.Both countries will be the first nations to inducted as members in the summit to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan. Till now India and Pakistan are observers along with Iran, Belarus and Mongolia. The SCO has traditionally been dominated by China.If the two countries are able to reconcile differences it gives a chance for the SCO to act as a game changer in a region that suffers from terrorism, climate issues and water scarcity issues.At a time when neither Indo-Pak nor Sino-Indo ties are healthy, what this induction offers will be meaningful. Indo-China tensions exist over the recent bridge Indians have built in Arunachal Pradesh as well as Chinese stipulating two-step conditions that all countries need to fulfill to join the NSG – nuclear suppliers group – which India sees aimed against its entry. Indian policy makers are also upset over Chinese veto exercised in UN over declaring JeM Masood Azhar a terrorist.If the two countries are able to reconcile differences it gives a chance for the SCO to act as a game changer in a region that suffers from terrorism (under Russian initiative on Afghanistan), climate issues (global warming which is creating flooding in downstream countries) and water scarcity issues (India vs Pakistan and China vs Kazakstan, Russia). The SCO can act as a forum where regional countries can coordinate and tackle these regional problems collectively.