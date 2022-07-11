SCMP: White-shirted group attacks protesters at China banking scandal demonstration

Victims of what could prove one of the country’s worst financial scandals had gathered in Henan province to demand their frozen deposits be returned

Protesters say the unidentified men in white attacked them and dragged them away while local police looked on

Protesters criticising the Henan authorities gathered in Zhengzhou to demand their money back. Photo: Handout

Protesters travelled to the city from across the country. Photo: Handout

The white-shirted men attacked protesters and dragged them away. Photo: Handout

In June, when victims tried to stage a protest, many found the health codes on their phones needed to use public transport or enter buildings had turned red – flagging them as a Covid risk.