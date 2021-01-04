What's new

SCMP Video: Singapore begins national Covid-19 vaccination programme [using Pfizer-BioNTech]

A 46-year-old nurse became the first person in Singapore to receive a coronavirus vaccine as the city state started to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 shots on December 30, 2020. Singapore was one of the first Asian countries to begin an inoculation campaign against the coronavirus
 
Too bad we can't choose.

Those who want to be inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have to do so quickly before other vaccines are approved lol.
 
Too bad we can't choose.

Those who want to be inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have to do so quickly before other vaccines are approved lol.
Definitely no Pfizer for me.
I am going for the traditional vaccines, most probably the ones from China.
I think I will be in the 3rd batch, after the front lines and those above 70 years old.
Actually I am not eager to get vaccinated.
I fear my chances of getting an allergic reaction is high.
.
 
Definitely no Pfizer for me.
I am going for the traditional vaccines, most probably the ones from China.
I think I will be in the 3rd batch, after the front lines and those above 70 years old.
Actually I am not eager to get vaccinated.
I fear my chances of getting an allergic reaction is high.
.
Allergic reactions are actually quite common in vaccinations, and I don't think traditional vaccines are any different. Just that Sinovac didn't release their trial results. Back in NS before a jab, the MOs would ask if we have an allergy. And I've seen my platoon mate fainting after a jab as well, but he's fine after resting like 2 minutes. It's due to low blood pressure I think.

Unless you have strong allergy, I would still recommend you to get vaccinated. You belong to the high risk group and would be at greater risk when Singapore opens up eventually. It's much much more dangerous to get immunity from getting infected than from vaccinated.

Better to consult a doctor or medical expert.
 
Allergic reactions are actually quite common in vaccinations, and I don't think traditional vaccines are any different. Just that Sinovac didn't release their trial results. Back in NS before a jab, the MOs would ask if we have an allergy. And I've seen my platoon mate fainting after a jab as well, but he's fine after resting like 2 minutes. It's due to low blood pressure I think.

Unless you have strong allergy, I would still recommend you to get vaccinated. You belong to the high risk group and would be at greater risk when Singapore opens up eventually. It's much much more dangerous to get immunity from getting infected than from vaccinated.

Better to consult a doctor or medical expert.
Haha, recover after 2 minutes is most probably not allergy but trauma.
Like how women swoon from too much excitement.
There are many unknowns with this RUSHED VACCINE program, so I would rather stay with the vaccines done the traditional way since it did not kill or harmed me all these years.

I think that would be prudent for anybody who had to call the ambulance and be hospitalized 2 hours after eating 2 prawns.
Would have died if not for the polyclinic is just nearby.
Luckily with the strict control in Singapore, I can afford to wait.

FYI, allergy is different from a swollen arm or leg.
You cannot breathe when your face including your throat is very swollen.
That is what will kill very quickly unless you get breathing aid in the hospital.
.
 
@sinait

I just attended a vaccination education conference with Dr. Leong Hoe Nam.

- He says only severe allergies like swollen eyes are not recommended to take the vaccine, mild allergies like rashes are fine.

- Most side effects will occur within a day, and basically all side effects will occur within a month. He recommend those who are still skeptical to wait for 2 months to look out for any long-term effects since there are already more than 9 million people vaccinated with Pfizer/Moderna, far larger than any other trials. He himself have already taken the jab last week, and all he had is just a sore arm for the day.

-The side effects (fever, soreness etc) is a result of the strong immunological response the body is mounting, which means it's effective.

-Older technology (dead virus) doesn't mean it's safer as there are still viral particles.

- mRNA is currently the most advanced technology and is extremely effective. The body produces a protein based on the messenger info to mount an immunological response. It does NOT alter your DNA. He shared this link.

www.cas.org

Meet the mRNA vaccine rookies aiming to take down COVID-19

www.cas.org www.cas.org

- He's quite excited about the mRNA technology. He says there are plans to use mRNA technology to eliminate HIV and to treat cancer in the future, a great benefit to humanity. If the mRNA Covid vaccine is successful, it will provide a large number of studies and a greater acceptance of this technology. The inventor of mRNA will likely win a Nobel prize.

- Sinovac is fine for individuals if you just want to protect yourself as it prevents severe cases. But from the government's POV, it's not very 'ideal' because they want the society to build 'herd immunity' to protect the vulnerable who can't take the vaccine. The government can't reopen the economy if mild cases (majority) can still infect after vaccination.

- He 'predicts' that Moderna will be approved in Singapore in the next 1-2 weeks. Sinovac won't be approved anytime soon because they haven't even submit the medical data to the government for review.

- He strongly recommend those who are eligible to take the vaccine to come forward. Not just to protect yourself but also your family members. And for guys who served their NS, it's also 'Duty, Honor, Country'. Lmao.
 
@sinait

I just attended a vaccination education conference with Dr. Leong Hoe Nam.

- He says only severe allergies like swollen eyes are not recommended to take the vaccine, mild allergies like rashes are fine.

- Most side effects will occur within a day, and basically all side effects will occur within a month. He recommend those who are still skeptical to wait for 2 months to look out for any long-term effects since there are already more than 9 million people vaccinated with Pfizer/Moderna, far larger than any other trials. He himself have already taken the jab last week, and all he had is just a sore arm for the day.

-The side effects (fever, soreness etc) is a result of the strong immunological response the body is mounting, which means it's effective.

-Older technology (dead virus) doesn't mean it's safer as there are still viral particles.

- mRNA is currently the most advanced technology and is extremely effective. The body produces a protein based on the messenger info to mount an immunological response. It does NOT alter your DNA. He shared this link.

www.cas.org

Meet the mRNA vaccine rookies aiming to take down COVID-19

www.cas.org www.cas.org

- He's quite excited about the mRNA technology. He says there are plans to use mRNA technology to eliminate HIV and to treat cancer in the future, a great benefit to humanity. If the mRNA Covid vaccine is successful, it will provide a large number of studies and a greater acceptance of this technology. The inventor of mRNA will likely win a Nobel prize.

- Sinovac is fine for individuals if you just want to protect yourself as it prevents severe cases. But from the government's POV, it's not very 'ideal' because they want the society to build 'herd immunity' to protect the vulnerable who can't take the vaccine. The government can't reopen the economy if mild cases (majority) can still infect after vaccination.

- He 'predicts' that Moderna will be approved in Singapore in the next 1-2 weeks. Sinovac won't be approved anytime soon because they haven't even submit the medical data to the government for review.

- He strongly recommend those who are eligible to take the vaccine to come forward. Not just to protect yourself but also your family members. And for guys who served their NS, it's also 'Duty, Honor, Country'. Lmao.
I think I will wait more than 2 months
Better be safe than sorry.
Where others had no problem after surgery, I have to take Aspirin for life because my antibodies is thickening my blood causing black outs just walking.
I am quite angry over it because they only found out after 4 YEARS and by another doctor during one of the numerous tests OVER 4 YEARS for my black outs.
Yes, 4 YEARS of tests and a lot of $$ and inconvenience
BTW, it was at NUH and it was discovered by accident.
The doctor asked me to temporary stop taking my Aspirin which I replied I am not taking any.
So, you understand my sceptism over assurance of "no problem and safe" from doctors.

I have to be careful because I am not so lucky with our government medical institutions.
Recently I had to visit the dental 4 times over 2 years, to finally pull out a tooth that I feel could have been solved by a simple filling, in addition to having a wrong tooth pulled on the first visit.
They called to apologise but no compensation for the extra visits, pulling wrong tooth, and prolonged tooth ache.
.
 
blogs.bmj.com

Clarification: Pfizer and Moderna’s “95% effective” vaccines—we need more details and the raw data - The BMJ

Post-publication clarification to Peter Doshi’s 4 January 2021 Opinion piece. In response to feedback received following publication, I would like to clarify certain aspects of my article. First, regarding the [...]More...
blogs.bmj.com blogs.bmj.com

Pfizer vaccine efficacy just 19% if normalized to Sinovac conditions. mRNA technology could be one of the most risky and dangerous at current time.

Due to all available raw data, Sinovac is the safest the highest efficacy vaccine.

I am not sure you know anything about natural science.

@sinait

I just attended a vaccination education conference with Dr. Leong Hoe Nam.

- He says only severe allergies like swollen eyes are not recommended to take the vaccine, mild allergies like rashes are fine.

- Most side effects will occur within a day, and basically all side effects will occur within a month. He recommend those who are still skeptical to wait for 2 months to look out for any long-term effects since there are already more than 9 million people vaccinated with Pfizer/Moderna, far larger than any other trials. He himself have already taken the jab last week, and all he had is just a sore arm for the day.

-The side effects (fever, soreness etc) is a result of the strong immunological response the body is mounting, which means it's effective.

-Older technology (dead virus) doesn't mean it's safer as there are still viral particles.

- mRNA is currently the most advanced technology and is extremely effective. The body produces a protein based on the messenger info to mount an immunological response. It does NOT alter your DNA. He shared this link.

www.cas.org

Meet the mRNA vaccine rookies aiming to take down COVID-19

www.cas.org www.cas.org

- He's quite excited about the mRNA technology. He says there are plans to use mRNA technology to eliminate HIV and to treat cancer in the future, a great benefit to humanity. If the mRNA Covid vaccine is successful, it will provide a large number of studies and a greater acceptance of this technology. The inventor of mRNA will likely win a Nobel prize.

- Sinovac is fine for individuals if you just want to protect yourself as it prevents severe cases. But from the government's POV, it's not very 'ideal' because they want the society to build 'herd immunity' to protect the vulnerable who can't take the vaccine. The government can't reopen the economy if mild cases (majority) can still infect after vaccination.

- He 'predicts' that Moderna will be approved in Singapore in the next 1-2 weeks. Sinovac won't be approved anytime soon because they haven't even submit the medical data to the government for review.

- He strongly recommend those who are eligible to take the vaccine to come forward. Not just to protect yourself but also your family members. And for guys who served their NS, it's also 'Duty, Honor, Country'. Lmao.
