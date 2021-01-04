SCMP Video: Singapore begins national Covid-19 vaccination programme [using Pfizer-BioNTech]

I just attended a vaccination education conference with Dr. Leong Hoe Nam.- He says only severe allergies like swollen eyes are not recommended to take the vaccine, mild allergies like rashes are fine.- Most side effects will occur within a day, and basically all side effects will occur within a month. He recommend those who are still skeptical to wait for 2 months to look out for any long-term effects since there are already more than 9 million people vaccinated with Pfizer/Moderna, far larger than any other trials. He himself have already taken the jab last week, and all he had is just a sore arm for the day.-The side effects (fever, soreness etc) is a result of the strong immunological response the body is mounting, which means it's effective.-Older technology (dead virus) doesn't mean it's safer as there are still viral particles.- mRNA is currently the most advanced technology and is extremely effective. The body produces a protein based on the messenger info to mount an immunological response. It does NOT alter your DNA. He shared this link.- He's quite excited about the mRNA technology. He says there are plans to use mRNA technology to eliminate HIV and to treat cancer in the future, a great benefit to humanity. If the mRNA Covid vaccine is successful, it will provide a large number of studies and a greater acceptance of this technology. The inventor of mRNA will likely win a Nobel prize.- Sinovac is fine for individuals if you just want to protect yourself as it prevents severe cases. But from the government's POV, it's not very 'ideal' because they want the society to build 'herd immunity' to protect the vulnerable who can't take the vaccine. The government can't reopen the economy if mild cases (majority) can still infect after vaccination.- He 'predicts' that Moderna will be approved in Singapore in the next 1-2 weeks. Sinovac won't be approved anytime soon because they haven't even submit the medical data to the government for review.- He strongly recommend those who are eligible to take the vaccine to come forward. Not just to protect yourself but also your family members. And for guys who served their NS, it's also 'Duty, Honor, Country'. Lmao.