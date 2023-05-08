SCMP: Taiwan, US defence contractors eye closer ties, with advanced fighter jets, drones in focus

Fighter jets, drones in focus as Taiwan, US arms producers eye closer ties Taiwan hopes to build advanced jets with US support, and seeks unmanned aerial systems technology to boost asymmetric capabilities against PLA, defence industry forum in Taipei hears.

About 30 American arms contractors attend bilateral defence industry forum in Taipei as geopolitical situation seen to create ‘urgency’ for cooperation

Taiwan hopes to build advanced jets with US support, and seeks unmanned aerial systems technology to boost asymmetric edge against PLA, forum hears

A leading Taiwanese defence contractor is currently working with America’s Lockheed Martin to upgrade the island’s fleet of F-16s to the more advanced F-16V version. Photo: AFP