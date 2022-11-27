SCMP: Shanghai’s housing market slump to worsen as wealthy owners cash out and leave mainland China on fears of worsening economy

Some 135,400 pre-owned flats were up for sale at the end of October, an increase of 7.8 per cent from a month earlier, according to Fangdi.com.cn

‘More middle class people will leave the country in the coming years as they are increasingly worried about prospects for the economy,’ says one resident heading to Portugal

House prices in Shanghai have surged since the late 1990s, spurred by the city’s booming economy and inflow of professionals. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images