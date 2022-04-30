What's new

SCMP: Residential building collapses in central Chinese city of Changsha

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
27,451
25
18,857
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.scmp.com

Residential building collapses in central Chinese city of Changsha

Unknown number of people trapped in the ruins of the six-storey mixed-use structure.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

About two dozen fire trucks attend the scene of a building collapse in Changsha on Friday. Photo: CNS/AFP/China OUT

About two dozen fire trucks attend the scene of a building collapse in Changsha on Friday. Photo: CNS/AFP/China

More than 100 rescuers are searching through the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed in the central Chinese city of Changsha, Hunan province, on Friday afternoon, trapping an unknown number of people.

The Hunan fire department said in a post on Weibo that it was first alerted about the building collapse at 12.22pm. In an update around 4pm, it said that some people had been rescued, but did not state how many.

City authorities said the building was near the north gate of Changsha Medical University and was a mixed-use residential brick and concrete structure covering about 800 square metres (8,600 square feet).

According to state media, the collapse sent a huge cloud of dust rising from the site.

The building had a restaurant on the second floor, a cinema on the third, with family hotels and residential accommodation on others.
State broadcaster CCTV said Changsha’s fire department sent 23 fire trucks, 134 fire-and-rescue personnel and four search-and-rescue dogs to the scene.

After the incident, some internet users posted on Weibo seeking help, with some saying that their friends – including a handful of students from Changsha Medical University – or relatives living in the building had lost contact since the incident and might have been trapped inside.

Southern Metropolis News quoted the operator of a restaurant in the area as saying a funeral was being held downstairs before the incident.

According to Jimu News, a shopkeeper near the site said the building was more than a decade old.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Netizens pay homage to 'Father of hybrid rice' Yuan Longping as ashes placement ceremony held in C. China's Changsha
Replies
0
Views
314
Beidou2020
B
Piotr
Miami-area residential building evacuated after ROOF COLLAPSE (PHOTO)
Replies
7
Views
393
Nasr
Nasr
Stranagor
WeChat Enables E-Yuan Payments
Replies
0
Views
288
Stranagor
Stranagor
Stranagor
China’s E-Yuan Wallet Sees Surge in Popularity
Replies
1
Views
343
Song Hong
Song Hong
Hamartia Antidote
At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in China's Suzhou
Replies
7
Views
563
hirobo2
hirobo2

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom