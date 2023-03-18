SCMP: New Covid-19 origins data points to raccoon dogs in China market

A new analysis of specimens collected in 2020 in Wuhan found evidence of the virus along with genetic material from raccoon dogs, according to scientists

WHO director general criticised China for not sharing the genetic information earlier, saying ‘this data could have and should have been shared three years ago’

Wuhan is home to several labs involved in collecting and studying coronaviruses, fuelling theories scientists say are plausible that the virus may have leaked from one

The new findings do not settle the question, and they have not been formally reviewed by other experts or published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Tedros criticised China for not sharing the genetic information earlier

Tedros said the genetic sequences were recently uploaded to the world’s biggest public virus database by scientists at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention

They were then removed