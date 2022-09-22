SCMP: Is China heading for stagnation as property slump goes Japan’s way in a deja vu crisis

casual said: It's a year since China's property bubble burst, the worst has passed. It'll still take more time to for the housing market to digest the excesses of the bubble but looks like it'll be a soft landing. Click to expand...

There are many differences between Chinese real estate and Japanese real estate.1. China's real estate foam was actively punctured by the Chinese government, and it is far from uncontrollable. Japan's foam burst suddenly.2. The Chinese people still have a great demand for real estate. This is very important. Japan's demand is almost exhausted.3. The ability of the Chinese government to control the market is far stronger than that of Japan.This has led to the current price stagnation of China's real estate market, rather than a hard landing.