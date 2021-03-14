What's new

SCMP increasingly Sinophobic after being bought by Jack Ma

Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
Absolutely spot on. It is time to act on Jack Ma and all his backers.


BATTLE FOR SCMP: MY LETTER TO JACK MA
Since its founding in 1903, the South China Morning Post has been Hong Kong’s dominant English-language newspaper. It was the authoritative “paper of record” during colonial times, as it reflected the thinking of the ruling Brits. Post-1997 reunification with China, SCMP become the mouthpiece of neocolonialism, especially after Alibaba’s purchase of a controlling stake in 2016.

Outsiders often say: Just ignore the paper. In the real world, that’s just not possible. For SCMP, particularly after Alibaba’s new investments in human and material resources, remains the Anglophone media outlet with the most extensive coverage of China (and Hong Kong). For people worldwide with an interest in the world’s most populous and dynamic nation, it is a must-read.

And for Anglophones who follow China, Hong Kong and Asia, SCMP’s editors generally identify the right stories to cover. Problem is, they cover them from the wrong angles -- neocolonialist, Western-oriented perspectives, instead of Chinese and Asian-centered ones. Even in terms of pure business logic, that’s anachronistic and backward-looking, notably in the 21st century as China and Asia get set to move to the forefront of world affairs.

Hong Kong itself is embarking on a major political and economic reset, with Beijing at the reins. The time is right for a similar overhaul at the SAR’s English voice to the world… one that could also be China’s.

In fact, the idea has been germinating a little while. Let’s rewind to November 2019, when the Black Terror in Hong Kong was approaching a climax. A small group of local friends with high-level ties in the mainland approached me with an idea.
The Black Terror was morphing into a full-scale color revolution, they said, and it was important to tell the world the story of what was really going on in Hong Kong. And in most respects, it was the opposite of what Western MSM were saying. SCMP, they noted, was doing a disgraceful job, basically echoing the biased, agenda-driven Western narratives.
So my friends suggested we appeal to Alibaba mastermind Jack Ma -- during whose helmsmanship the company bought control of the paper -- to do something. I drafted a letter. My friends went through it, then passed it to their mainland contacts for delivery to Jack Ma. Before long, word came back that it was done, and Ma apparently read it. Here’s what it said:

The South China Morning Post is one of Asia's oldest and most venerable English-language newspapers. While Hong Kong was under British rule, the paper served as a leading voice of Western colonialism and its interests in the region.
When your esteemed company took a controlling stake in the paper nearly four years ago, many in Hong Kong and Asia hoped for an update in SCMP’s editorial orientation that would reflect the spirit and reality of the changing times. After all, Hong Kong’s return to China in 1997 had ended the age of Western colonialism in the region.

Many readers, including myself, had high hopes. Would SCMP, under Chinese ownership, be able to break with its outdated tradition of projecting biased and blinkered Western, colonialist perspectives? Could it carve for itself a historic new role -- by becoming the world’s leading English-language news publication on China (and Hong Kong)? Would a revamped, revitalized SCMP be able to project authentic and balanced Chinese views, in English, to the world? That would help fill a growing need for foreigners to understand the fast-rising country -- on its own terms, not Western ones. Also, could the paper even help Hong Kong reconnect with its motherland during the SAR’s post-colonial transition?

An SCMP that could do all that would deliver invaluable content. It would surely be required reading, among both sophisticated Chinese AND the increasing number of foreigners worldwide, especially those in investment, commerce and even politics. They need to understand China -- without distortion, much less demonization -- and interact with it.

Alas, those hopes have been dashed. SCMP has indeed changed under Alibaba's ownership -- but in the opposite direction. Since 2016, the publication has become distinctly more Sinophobic. Sadly, perhaps even shockingly, SCMP today seems even more (neo)colonialist than during colonial times.

This unhappy retrogression can be seen both in the reporting and in the opinion-writing. And it has been especially pronounced during the past five months of political turmoil in Hong Kong.

Overall, there are far more articles negative to China than positive. In reported stories, Sinophobic sources and interviewees get more space and emphasis than those who are objective or sympathetic to China. Slants unfavorable to Beijing can easily be seen. They are often manifested in headlines, and the choice of angle with which to frame a story. On any given news event, standard Western interpretations are highlighted in SCMP far more often than any Chinese ones.

The opinion pieces seem even more lopsided. Over the past couple of years, the paper’s stable of columnists has seen a steady expansion of Sino-skeptics and outright Sinophobes. They include both Western and Asian writers. Many of them have outsiders’ views of events in China, Hong Kong and Asia. Much of what they write is hardly distinguishable from the infamously China-hostile stuff in Western mainstream media. They share the ignorance and biases of those writers.

By today, anyone who does not see these problems is either 1) not paying close enough attention to SCMP’s daily contents, or 2) not sufficiently fluent in English to grasp the nuances. The links at the end of this letter provide many examples from online discussions of the aforementioned problems.

Day-to-day coverage aside, SCMP is in danger of leaving a more nefarious legacy: training a generation of young Chinese journalists (both Hong Kongers and mainlanders) in the worst English-journalism traditions of biased, condescending and hostile writing about China.

Many readers are asking: Why is all this happening under Alibaba’s ownership? Does the management not care that its flagship English platform -- the only one on Chinese soil -- is taking an approach to China and Hong Kong coverage similar to that of the US and its allies, at a time Washington is doing its best to demonize and beat down China?

Hopefully, you will take these issues to heart. I have cited them for your reference (list below), hoping that Alibaba and SCMP will do well by Hong Kong and by China at this historic juncture … and long into the future. Changing times call for changed thinking and products, in journalism as much as anything else.
With best wishes,
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
 
Silverblaze

Nov 25, 2012
I have been humbly requesting that Tibet and Xinjiang is the target after failure in Hong Kong.

US is openly seeing China as a rival power. For them its not if but when China surpasses US economy and military potential.

You will now see more Anti China sentiment, fake stories, religious insurgencies, disinformation campaign and military coercion.

Especially, after india's humiliation at the hands of China, US realized that india cannot be a proper attack dog to attack China, hence now all possible fronts are being opened against China.

China must now return the favor by exploiting fault lines in US and even in india.
 
Beast

Feb 5, 2011
Silverblaze said:
I have been humbly requesting that Tibet and Xinjiang is the target after failure in Hong Kong.

US is openly seeing China as a rival power. For them its not if but when China surpasses US economy and military potential.

You will now see more Anti China sentiment, fake stories, religious insurgencies, disinformation campaign and military coercion.

Especially, after india's humiliation at the hands of China, US realized that india cannot be a proper attack dog to attack China, hence now all possible fronts are being opened against China.

China must now return the favor by exploiting fault lines in US and even in india.
China are now striking back. But we must do it carefully. EU is in no mood to be the side kick of American. They seems to be neutral and just wants to watch the fight and benefit from something. China is now trying to strike back at US without pushing EU to US side.

Australia is never a problem for China. The only problem is Scott Morison. This idiot must go.

India is so weak China never felt worth spending effort dealing with it.
 
striver44

Jul 25, 2016
Beast said:
Australia is never a problem for China. The only problem is Scott Morison. This idiot must go.
Leaders come and go, but the policy will likely be the same, did Biden make the US soft on you??

now that China already made an enemy of million of Aussies by economic blockade, even if Mr. Morrisson is out, the China question will remain.
 
Leishangthem

Mar 12, 2019
SCMP is a trojan horse operating in china, and owned by jack ma,that clearly shows,jack ma himself is a trojan horse and needs to be quarantined for political stability.
 
Itachi

Aug 27, 2013
striver44 said:
Leaders come and go, but the policy will likely be the same, did Biden make the US soft on you??

now that China already made an enemy of million of Aussies by economic blockade, even if Mr. Morrisson is out, the China question will remain.
Same retarded Chinese mindset.....they give too much credit to one person.....not knowing the actual mindset of a normal Aussie. :D


Leishangthem said:
SCMP is a trojan horse operating in china, and owned by jack ma,that clearly shows,jack ma is a trojan horse and needs to be quarantined.
Lmao Jack Ma literally employs hundreds of thousand Han Chinese and has greatly benefitted China. I too want China to shoot itself. :lol:
 
Beast

Feb 5, 2011
striver44 said:
Leaders come and go, but the policy will likely be the same, did Biden make the US soft on you??

now that China already made an enemy of million of Aussies by economic blockade, even if Mr. Morrisson is out, the China question will remain.
Sorry, Morrison is out and a new leader who cares for well being of Australia will emerge and save Australia.

New Zealand is an great example how to be neutral and be a real country with their own judgement.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
1,969
-6
3,091
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
SCMP was more ok when I was very young, before 1997. Today it is horrible ad nauseam, especially after being bought by Jack Ma.
 
striver44

Jul 25, 2016
Itachi said:
Same retarded Chinese mindset.....they give too much credit to one person.....not knowing the actual mindset of a normal Aussie. :D
actually in democracies where there are checks and balance , the foreign policy are likely to continue and remain, because power doesn't revolve around one person.

Autocratic dictatorships on the other hands are more susceptible to sudden and (violent) change, if you look the history of China during Mao, Indonesia during Soekarno/Soeharto, Soviet union during the reign of Stalin you'll see that the transition of power are violent and resulted in a steep change of foreign policy.
 
Silverblaze

Nov 25, 2012
Beast said:
China are now striking back. But we must do it carefully. EU is in no mood to be the side kick of American. They seems to be neutral and just wants to watch the fight and benefit from something. China is now trying to strike back at US without pushing EU to US side.

Australia is never a problem for China. The only problem is Scott Morison. This idiot must go.

India is so weak China never felt worth spending effort dealing with it.
Hope you are right, but the biggest weapon in US arsenal is propaganda.

How is that the US that killed 4.8 million vietnamese in the 60s which was more than 10% of the total population of vietnam is qualified to speak on Chinese oppression. Not to mention Korea, Iraq, grenada and so on i cant even count.

US and EU are the same people that invaded China under the eight national alliance and ravaged that beautiful country.

They are just jealous of China. Why?

It was admitted openly by american diplomats that we can never accept some one who is better than us.

Its very simple.
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Aug 19, 2017
Itachi

Aug 27, 2013
Song Hong said:
Jack Ma could be in jail in next few years.
But he just got released. :lol:

If China actually jails him then no serious Chinese would ever go back to China....actually, anyone serious enough and not high on CCP propaganda would leave China.

Works for me. :devil:
 
Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
Itachi said:
But he just got released. :lol:

If China actually jails him then no serious Chinese would ever go back to China....actually, anyone serious enough and not high on CCP propaganda would leave China.

Works for me. :devil:
Ling Jihua, in jail, Lin Biao was killed in air crash. Huang Guanyu, Ren Zhiqiang, Xiao Jianhua all in jail.

Jack Ma is not that important. He can go jail anytime.
 
