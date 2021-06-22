SCMP: Hong Kong study finds ‘substantial’ antibody-level difference between BioNTech, Sinovac jab recipients

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 23,647
- 24
- Country
-
- Location
-
Study finds ‘substantial’ antibody-level difference between BioNTech, Sinovac jab takers
Amount of antibodies does not directly reflect individual’s level of protection, but researcher notes increasing evidence that higher levels generally correspond with greater immunity against infection
www.scmp.com
- Amount of antibodies does not directly reflect individual’s level of protection, but researcher notes increasing evidence that higher levels generally correspond with greater immunity against infection
- Objective of study was to estimate incidence of natural infections over time and level of population immunity due to infections and vaccinations
A major Hong Kong study has found “substantially higher” levels of antibodies in people vaccinated against Covid-19 with the German-made BioNTech vaccine, compared with those who received China’s Sinovac shots.
The presence of antibodies is a sign that the vaccine is working to protect an individual, although the quantity of the proteins generated by the body’s immune system to identify and neutralise the coronavirus does not directly correlate to the level of immunity.
While the study’s findings do not place the merits of taking one vaccine above the other, they have raised questions about a government plan to shorten the quarantine period for vaccinated travellers arriving in Hong Kong based on antibody tests.
Lead researcher Professor Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), told the Post the results also suggested that some of those who had received the Sinovac vaccine might need a booster shot.