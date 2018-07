‘You can’t use trade war in your headline’, one media source says, as censors seek to control the way the dispute is reported

be extremely careful about linking the trade war to stock market falls, the depreciation of the yuan or economic weakness to avoid spreading panic

The post attracted hundreds of comments, mostly criticising Beijing for the way it was handling the trade war.

“It’s just brain-washing, they impose their conclusions but provide no evidence,” one user named Charming Night of the 24 Bridges said.

China has already told its media to tone down its coverage of Made in China 2025