SCMP: China’s zero-Covid protests: slogans chanted, blank paper placards held aloft as public patience over restrictions wears thin

28 Nov, 2022
Students hold up blank papers as they stage a protest at Tsinghua University in Beijing on Sunday
Citizens in a handful of Chinese cities took to the streets in a rare show of defiance to protest against the country’s strict Covid-19 controls following the deaths of 10 people in a fire at an apartment block in Xinjiang last week.
In Beijing several hundred people took to the streets in a protest that continued until after 3am on Monday. Other demonstrations took place in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan and Chengdu over the weekend, according to media reports and social media posts. Some protesters were reportedly detained.
Some questioned whether the months-long Covid lockdown in Xinjiang had been a factor in the deaths of 10 people in Urumqi, the capital of the far-western region, although the authorities insist they did not hamper rescue efforts at the residential block.
Some protesters chanted slogans calling for an end to the three-year-old zero-Covid strategy, as well as freedom of expression and rule of law.
In Shanghai some chanted slogans criticising the Communist Party while others held up blank sheets of paper – a symbol of anger against restrictions on speech.
While the fire in Xinjiang was a trigger point for many, their frustrations over China’s Covid policies have been building well before it, according to protesters who talked to the Post.
Protesters hold up blank sheets of paper in Beijing.
China's M&G Stationary Stops Diving After Denying Rumor of Paper Sales Pause
Shares of M&G Stationery walked back part of earlier losses after the Chinese stationery chain refuted an online rumor of a suspension of A4 paper sales.
M&G Stationery's stock price [SHA: 603899] moved 1.4 percent down to CNY45.8 (USD6.40) as of 1.57 p.m. after slumping as much as 3.2 percent intraday, continuing sliding from the previous trading day.
The retailer verified to Yicai Global today that the online document that claimed that sales of the common paper product will be halted across all online and offline stores channels from tomorrow is fake. It also announced via the Shanghai Stock Exchange that the information is not true and reported the case to the police. Operations and production are normal, the Shanghai-based chain added.
The document that circulated on social media has since been removed from many platforms. S&M paper is currently available on the firm's flagship stores on e-commerce platforms Taobao, JD.Com, and Pinduoduo. Moreover, on-demand delivery platforms Ele.me and Meituan offer the firm's products. A merchant in Guangzhou's Panyu district said that the store had not received the above-mentioned document.
M&G Stationery is a renowned office and school product supplier in China. It runs more than 80,000 retail outlets nationwide, with 442 stores branded M&G Life Venue and Jiumu Grocery.
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3201315/anger-chinese-covid-restrictions-boils-over-rare-protests-major-cities
