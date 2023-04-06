What's new

SCMP: China’s ChatGPT quandary the result of a lack of vision and fundamental research, say researchers

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,957
29
20,919
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.scmp.com

Researcher blames China’s lack of a ChatGPT alternative on lack of vision

A lack of visionary leaders and funding contributed to China falling behind in large language models, according to a Chinese Academy of Sciences researcher.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

  • A lack of visionary leaders and funding contributed to China falling behind in large language models, according to a Chinese Academy of Sciences researcher
  • The question of why a Chinese company has not produced something like ChatGPT has plagued the domestic AI industry since the hit chatbot was released last year
The overnight success of ChatGPT has left many in China wondering why the domestic artificial intelligence industry did not beat OpenAI to the punch. Photo: Shutterstock

The overnight success of ChatGPT has left many in China wondering why the domestic artificial intelligence industry did not beat OpenAI to the punch. Photo: Shutterstock

A researcher at one of China’s top scientific institutes has suggested a lack of vision may have contributed to China falling behind in ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence (AI). The verdict comes as questions abound about why the country appeared to be caught off guard by developments in large language models that turned the chatbot from San Francisco-based start-up OpenAI into a global sensation and ignited intense competition around the technology.

“The reasons are aplenty, from the need for visionary leaders, top-notch teams and sizeable funding,” Bao Yungang, a researcher at the Institute of Computing Technology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), wrote on microblogging platform Weibo. He also highlighted OpenAI’s shift in 2019 from a non-profit company to one with profit capped at 100 times investments as a major contributor to its success.

The overnight success of ChatGPT has spurred soul-searching in China, which has been a leader in some areas of AI but fallen behind in language models capable of answering complex queries and producing myriad types of content. Bao said that similar questions about falling behind could be asked of leading research schools in the US like Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Chinese Academy of Sciences researcher Bao Yungang. Photo: Handout

Chinese Academy of Sciences researcher Bao Yungang. Photo: Handout

China has other challenges, though. One is an unwillingness to invest in fundamental research, according to Liang Zheng, deputy head at the Tsinghua University’s China tech policy research centre.


“So far there is literally no Chinese company investing heavily in fundamental research. No one is doing the step from 0 to 1,” Liang told the local newspaper Economic Observer last month. China needs to “take some time to cultivate a new market environment supportive of innovation, encouraging those with a long-term mindset to work on fundamental and explorative work, which could eventually lead to something meaningful”, he added.

Since the launch of ChatGPT in November, many Big Tech firms have rushed to put out or show progress in developing their own similar products. In Silicon Valley, Google rushed out a preview of its AI-powered chatbot Bard, receiving a cool response.

A number of tech giants in China have come out publicly as working on ChatGPT-like services. The biggest contender is Baidu, which released its Ernie Bot last month.
Bao attributed the inability of other companies to produce a true ChatGPT rival to Microsoft-backed OpenAI as “finding a lot of small wins and multiplying them together”. People in China should have more confidence in domestic companies to be able to rival OpenAI over time, Bao said.

“We can’t expect [Ernie Bot] to catch up to GPT-4 immediately,” Bao wrote in his post, referring to the latest GPT language model that OpenAI released last month. “But as long as Baidu keeps iterating the service to solve hundreds and even thousands of problems, believe it will become better.”

While generally considered to lag behind the US in AI, China is a leading producer of related research. The country produces more AI journal, conference and repository publications than anywhere else, according to the latest Artificial Intelligence Index Report released by Stanford University this week. In total AI funding, China was found to be second only to the US, although it invested a third as much at US$13.4 billion compared with US$47.4 billion in the US.

However, the US supplies more than half of the world’s most significant machine learning systems, with 285 coming from the country compared with 49 from China, according to the report. Experts have pointed to challenges from censorship in China as possible factors contributing to issues in training models like those powering ChatGPT, which can give unpredictable and often inaccurate responses to questions.

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang
 
L

letsrock

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2019
2,205
-1
1,739
Country
United States
Location
United States
ChatGPT is being way overhyped for now. But it is still a technology that must be invested in and will pay crucial role in future.

To make full use of chatgpt the society must also generate huge content in every area - sciences, government policy, research reports, business processes. If china is not already disseminating content in digital format in huge volumes and content includes business processes etc then chatgpt is just entertainment.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: As ChatGPT unveils latest model [ChatGPT-4], Chinese AI developers worry about keeping up
2 3
Replies
34
Views
841
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
American ChatGPT is a ‘moon landing’ moment for AI, Chinese experts say, as tech firms try to dampen enthusiasm
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
5K
ZeEa5KPul
ZeEa5KPul
Mista
Civil servants in Singapore to soon use ChatGPT to help with research, speech writing
Replies
7
Views
308
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
Hamartia Antidote
Inside the ChatGPT race in China: A Chinese ChatGPT alternative won’t pop up overnight—even though many companies may want you to think so
Replies
1
Views
333
Cheepek
Cheepek
F-22Raptor
Baidu unveils China’s answer to ChatGPT with no live preview and limited beta, dashing hopes and sending stock tumbling
Replies
9
Views
496
hirobo2
hirobo2

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom