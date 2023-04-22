SCMP: China Evergrande’s regulatory woes continue with failure to deliver 2022 annual report on time as debt restructuring deal faces opposition

China Evergrande woes continue as it fails to deliver 2022 annual report on time Shenzhen-based Evergrande’s latest regulatory lapse underscores the company’s existential crisis, as it grapples with almost US$290.4 billion in liabilities.

Evergrande said a large number of procedures have been added to its audit process, leading to the expected delay in completing its annual report

This setback follows the company’s recent deal with some creditors to restructure its US$19.15 billion in offshore borrowing

The logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, in southern Guangdong province, on February 9, 2021. Photo: VCG via Getty Images