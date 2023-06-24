SCMP: Can China fix youth unemployment woes with military recruitment drive?

Can China fix youth unemployment woes with military recruitment drive? Observers say PLA plan to recruit more graduates will boost modernisation and help to ease record jobless rate for young people.

Observers say PLA plan to recruit more graduates will boost modernisation and help to ease record jobless rate for young people

More than 11 million students will graduate this year as the PLA’s academies focus on attracting candidates with tech and leadership skills

This year’s graduates from China’s universities number more than 11 million, with the PLA hoping to attract some of the brightest and best. Photo: AFP