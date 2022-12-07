What's new

SCMP: Apple's smartphone share hit a record high in China before recent worker protests disrupted shipments at Foxconn Zhengzhou

Apple’s smartphone market share hit a record high in China before protests

The Cupertino-based company grabbed a 25 per cent share of China’s smartphone market in October, according to Counterpoint.
Apple’s iPhone remains popular in China. Photo: AP

Apple’s iPhone remains popular in China. Photo: AP

Apple’s market share in China reached a record high in October just before draconian Covid-19 measures caused serious disruption at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.

The Cupertino, California-based company grabbed a 25 per cent share of China’s smartphone market in October thanks to the popularity of its newly-released iPhone 14 series, Counterpoint stated in its latest report. For every four handsets sold in the country in October, one was an iPhone, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 14 Pro being the top two bestselling phones.

Apple’s advance has taken ground from other players in a shrinking market. Sales of smartphones fell 15 per cent year-on-year in October, with Chinese consumers holding on to their handsets for longer before upgrading amid a challenging economy.

“China’s market has been sluggish due to multiple factors, including macroeconomic pressures and Covid-19 lockdowns hitting consumer sentiment,” wrote Ethan Qi, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, in a research note.
 

