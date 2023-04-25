SCMP: AI may put half of China’s jobs at risk. We asked ChatGPT for career advice

AI may put half of China’s jobs at risk. We asked ChatGPT for career advice A recent study suggests more than half of jobs in China could be replaced by AI in the future.

As demographic challenges grow, new study suggests more than half of jobs in China could be replaced by evolving AI

Workers should embrace tasks requiring more creativity, social intelligence to make their positions ‘invincible’, researchers say

54 per cent of jobs in China are at high risk of being replaced by AI in the coming decades.